AWAREmed Introduces Free Weekly Meditation Classes for Inner Harmony and Wellness
Discover the transformative power of meditation! Embrace the peaceful journey to inner harmony and wellness with meditation. It's not just a practice, it's a way of life that brings clarity, mindfulness, and balance to your mind, body, and soul.
Introducing AWAREmed's beloved Dr. Elena Coelle-Jemmali, PsyD! As a compassionate and skilled practitioner, Dr. Elena brings her expertise in stress management and wellness to our community.
With over 40 years of experience in holistic medicine, Dr. Akoury is a leading expert in integrative health and wellness. Her passion for helping others achieve optimal health shines through in every aspect of her work.
Embodying Transformation and Harmony: The AWAREmed logo symbolizes our holistic approach to wellness, uniting mind, body, and spirit for optimal well-being. Join us on a transformative journey towards lasting health.
Embrace Serenity and Discover the Transformative Power of Meditation with Dr. Elena Coelle-Jemmali, PsyD
Dr. Akoury and AWAREmed are thrilled to announce the launch of free weekly meditation classes, led by the esteemed Dr. Elena Coelle-Jemmali, PsyD. These transformative sessions are set to take place every Tuesday at 11:00am, and promise to cultivate inner peace and well-being.
Meditation has long been celebrated for its numerous health benefits, including stress reduction, improved focus, enhanced sleep, and overall happiness. Understanding the significance of mental and emotional well-being, Dr. Akoury and her team are dedicated to providing accessible mindfulness practices to support individuals during these challenging times.
The sessions will be guided by Dr. Elena, a revered expert in the field of psychology and holistic health. Participants can expect to explore various meditation techniques, learn relaxation exercises, and gain insights into stress management. Additionally, Dr. Akoury and Dr. Elena will present thought-provoking lectures on wellness and share invaluable tools to navigate life's complexities with grace and resilience.
The inaugural session will commence on Tuesday, Aug 8th, and the AWAREmed team warmly invites individuals of all ages and backgrounds to join in this transformative wellness journey. The classes are open to everyone, and there is no cost to participate. As a token of gratitude for these valuable sessions, AWAREmed gracefully accepts love offerings to continue offering these empowering experiences.
"Promoting mental and emotional health is a cornerstone of our mission at AWAREmed," said Dr. Akoury. "We believe that meditation can be a powerful tool for enhancing well-being, and we are excited to share this opportunity with our community."
Meditation has proven to be an invaluable practice in modern times, allowing individuals to cultivate a sense of calm and clarity amid the chaos of daily life. Through these meditation classes, Dr. Akoury and AWAREmed hope to foster a culture of mindfulness, promoting positive energy and unity in wellness.
This free offering exemplifies Dr. Akoury and AWAREmed's commitment to whole-body health, with a focus on mental, physical, and emotional well-being. The team encourages individuals to join the meditation classes and embark on a journey of self-care and inner growth.
For more information and to RSVP for the first empowering meditation class on Aug 8th, please visit awaremed.com. Join Dr. Akoury, Dr. Elena, and the AWAREmed community as they unite in the pursuit of wellness and harmony.
About Dr. Akoury and AWAREmed:
Founded by Dr. Dalal Akoury, AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is a premier integrative medical practice focused on holistic health and healing. Dr. Akoury is a renowned physician with over 40 years of experience, specializing in anti-aging medicine, addiction treatment, and holistic approaches to health. AWAREmed offers a wide range of services, including personalized wellness programs, detoxification, IV therapy, and more. With a mission to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools to achieve optimal health, Dr. Akoury and her team are committed to fostering well-being and longevity for all.
