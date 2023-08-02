AWAREmed Introduces Free Weekly Meditation Classes for Inner Harmony and Wellness

Discover the transformative power of meditation! Embrace the peaceful journey to inner harmony and wellness with meditation. It's not just a practice, it's a way of life that brings clarity, mindfulness, and balance to your mind, body, and soul.

Introducing AWAREmed's beloved Dr. Elena Coelle-Jemmali, PsyD! As a compassionate and skilled practitioner, Dr. Elena brings her expertise in stress management and wellness to our community.

With over 40 years of experience in holistic medicine, Dr. Akoury is a leading expert in integrative health and wellness. Her passion for helping others achieve optimal health shines through in every aspect of her work.

Embodying Transformation and Harmony: The AWAREmed logo symbolizes our holistic approach to wellness, uniting mind, body, and spirit for optimal well-being. Join us on a transformative journey towards lasting health.

Embrace Serenity and Discover the Transformative Power of Meditation with Dr. Elena Coelle-Jemmali, PsyD

The thing about meditation is: You become more and more you.”
— David Lynch
JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Akoury and AWAREmed Introduce Free Weekly Meditation Classes to Foster Wellness and Mindfulness

Dr. Akoury and AWAREmed are thrilled to announce the launch of free weekly meditation classes, led by the esteemed Dr. Elena Coelle-Jemmali, PsyD. These transformative sessions are set to take place every Tuesday at 11:00am, and promise to cultivate inner peace and well-being.

Meditation has long been celebrated for its numerous health benefits, including stress reduction, improved focus, enhanced sleep, and overall happiness. Understanding the significance of mental and emotional well-being, Dr. Akoury and her team are dedicated to providing accessible mindfulness practices to support individuals during these challenging times.

The sessions will be guided by Dr. Elena, a revered expert in the field of psychology and holistic health. Participants can expect to explore various meditation techniques, learn relaxation exercises, and gain insights into stress management. Additionally, Dr. Akoury and Dr. Elena will present thought-provoking lectures on wellness and share invaluable tools to navigate life's complexities with grace and resilience.

The inaugural session will commence on Tuesday, Aug 8th, and the AWAREmed team warmly invites individuals of all ages and backgrounds to join in this transformative wellness journey. The classes are open to everyone, and there is no cost to participate. As a token of gratitude for these valuable sessions, AWAREmed gracefully accepts love offerings to continue offering these empowering experiences.

"Promoting mental and emotional health is a cornerstone of our mission at AWAREmed," said Dr. Akoury. "We believe that meditation can be a powerful tool for enhancing well-being, and we are excited to share this opportunity with our community."

Meditation has proven to be an invaluable practice in modern times, allowing individuals to cultivate a sense of calm and clarity amid the chaos of daily life. Through these meditation classes, Dr. Akoury and AWAREmed hope to foster a culture of mindfulness, promoting positive energy and unity in wellness.

This free offering exemplifies Dr. Akoury and AWAREmed's commitment to whole-body health, with a focus on mental, physical, and emotional well-being. The team encourages individuals to join the meditation classes and embark on a journey of self-care and inner growth.

For more information and to RSVP for the first empowering meditation class on Aug 8th, please visit awaremed.com. Join Dr. Akoury, Dr. Elena, and the AWAREmed community as they unite in the pursuit of wellness and harmony.

About Dr. Akoury and AWAREmed:

Founded by Dr. Dalal Akoury, AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is a premier integrative medical practice focused on holistic health and healing. Dr. Akoury is a renowned physician with over 40 years of experience, specializing in anti-aging medicine, addiction treatment, and holistic approaches to health. AWAREmed offers a wide range of services, including personalized wellness programs, detoxification, IV therapy, and more. With a mission to empower individuals with the knowledge and tools to achieve optimal health, Dr. Akoury and her team are committed to fostering well-being and longevity for all.

Media Contact:

Name: Shannon Head
Email: shannon@awaremed.net
Phone: (423) 430-6170

Dalal Akoury
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center
+1 843-957-1196
email us here
The Health Benefits of Meditation with Dr. Akoury - Learn How to Reduce Stress and Improve Health

Contact
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD, is a highly respected and accomplished physician specializing in integrative medicine, functional medicine, and holistic healthcare. With extensive experience in the field, she has become a prominent figure in empowering individuals to achieve optimal health and wellness. Dr. Akoury is the founder and Medical Director of AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, a comprehensive medical practice located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. AWAREmed focuses on addressing the root causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. Dr. Akoury believes in a personalized approach to medicine, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires individualized care. Through her expertise in integrative medicine, Dr. Akoury combines the best of conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies. She takes into account the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of health, promoting a holistic approach to well-being. By integrating cutting-edge medical technologies with evidence-based practices, she provides patients with comprehensive treatment options to restore balance and optimize their health. Dr. Akoury is renowned for her dedication to preventive medicine and lifestyle interventions. She emphasizes the importance of nutrition, exercise, stress management, and detoxification in achieving and maintaining good health. Her approach empowers patients to take an active role in their own well-being, promoting long-term positive changes and sustainable lifestyle habits. In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Dalal Akoury is a sought-after speaker, educator, and author. She frequently presents at medical conferences and seminars, sharing her knowledge and insights on integrative medicine and holistic healthcare. Her contributions to the field have earned her recognition and numerous awards. Dr. Akoury's passion for helping others extends beyond her practice. She is actively involved in charitable initiatives and community outreach programs, aiming to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities in need. Through her unwavering commitment to improving healthcare and her compassionate approach to patient care, Dr. Dalal Akoury has become a trusted authority in integrative medicine. Her work at AWAREmed continues to transform the lives of countless individuals, inspiring them to embrace a healthier, more balanced lifestyle. About AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center: AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is a renowned medical practice founded by Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD. Located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, AWAREmed offers a comprehensive range of integrative and holistic healthcare services. At AWAREmed, the focus is on addressing the underlying causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. The center provides individualized care, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires personalized treatment plans. By combining conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies, AWAREmed offers innovative approaches to health and wellness. The center's services encompass various aspects of preventive and functional medicine. Patients have access to comprehensive medical evaluations, advanced laboratory testing, nutritional counseling, detoxification programs, weight management solutions, stress management techniques, and more. AWAREmed's integrative approach aims to optimize health, enhance vitality, and promote overall well-being. Under the guidance of Dr. Dalal Akoury, AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is dedicated to empowering individuals to take control of their health. By addressing the root causes of illness and promoting lifestyle changes, AWAREmed helps patients achieve sustainable, long-term health improvements. The center's commitment to personalized care, combined with a holistic approach, sets it apart as a leader in the field of integrative medicine.

