Your Startup Guru Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary Milestone

Your Startup Guru

Your Startup Guru is a consultancy specializing in advisory services for startups and entrepreneurs.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Your Startup Guru, an established name in startup consulting, is delighted to announce its 10-year anniversary.

Founded in 2013, Your Startup Guru was founded with the mission to make entrepreneurship available to anyone. Initially offering just business plans and pitch decks, Your Startup Guru rapidly increased its service offerings to include online marketing, bookkeeping, fundraising, and almost anything a new company would need to launch and grow. In the past, entrepreneurs should have to shop around for many different service providers to get the one-stop guidance Your Startup Guru provides.

In its ten years, Your Startup Guru has serviced thousands of clients throughout the United States and advised on over $100M in operations. The company has received recognition from The County of Los Angeles, Inc. Magazine, Alignable, and more. Its clients have gone on to present at SXSW, receive series A funding from venture capital firms, appear on national television commercials, expand their franchises, and more. The financial benefit is important, but more importantly, our work has helped our clients on a human level; clients have gone on to purchase homes, hire employees, retire comfortably, and change blighted communities.

“We are beyond thrilled that we have reached a milestone. It could not have happened without the commitment of our fantastic team and without the collaboration of our hardworking clients,” said Joon Hong, Managing Director of Your Startup Guru.

