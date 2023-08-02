From Homework to Global Leader: Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship Alum Wins EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Gulf South
Graduate of first class of top-ranked US Entrepreneurship program honors University of Houston program on receiving EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® award
MasterWord Services, Inc. and the C. T. Bauer College of Business at the University of Houston are thrilled to celebrate along with Ludmila Golovine, graduate of the very first class of the Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship, who has been recognized as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Gulf South award winner by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). This monumental accomplishment stands as a powerful testament to the transformative potential of the Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship (WCE) program at Bauer College.
— Wolff Center Executive Director Dave Cook
The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Ludmila was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.
This year marks not only the year that Ludmila has received the prestigious Entrepreneur Of The Year award, but also the 30th anniversary of MasterWord Services, Inc. MasterWord was born from a business plan she developed while a student in the Wolff Center program and has since grown to be one of the top four percent of language service providers worldwide. As one of the first students of the program, Ludmila’s journey is a prime example of the program's potential to cultivate world-class entrepreneurs and business leaders who impact industries, economies, and communities.
“We at the Wolff Center are so very proud and delighted that Mila has been selected as EY Entrepreneur of the Year,” Wolff Center Executive Director Dave Cook said. “Mila was in the first ever cohort class when Bill Sherrill started the program, and he would be so happy to see one of his own receive this recognition.”
Cook added: “I’m so grateful that there are people like Mila in this world. She has brought so much value to the Wolff Center as a mentor to numerous aspiring student entrepreneurs, as a lecturer and through hiring students to work in her company. Her recent endowed scholarships is a reflection of her ongoing commitment to the Wolff Center and the values we believe in. Mila is something special, and we are grateful that she is in our lives and the lives of our students.”
Ludmila has always credited her success to the invaluable learning and guidance received during her time at the Wolff Center, especially the mentorship and life lessons of William (Bill) Sherrill, a founder of the program. "The core principles of Courage, Compassion and Vision that I learned at the Wolff Center laid the foundation for my entrepreneurial journey. Today, I’m grateful to be able to give back to the program that played such an important role in my life," said Ludmila Golovine. She was also part of the original 50 stakeholders who funded the Wolff Center program, writing check number 50 while still a student building her business, and later she became the first alum to give an endowed scholarship to the program.
For MasterWord Services, it’s a landmark year of celebrating its three-decade-long journey of connecting people across language and culture. "MasterWord Services team is excited to celebrate our 30th anniversary alongside Ludmila's extraordinary recognition. We are proud to shine a light on the Entrepreneurship program at WCE, underscoring its invaluable contribution to our success and that of our community," said Cody Francisco, Director of Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing Services at MasterWord.
The Bauer College’s Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship continues to garner praise, ranking in the top 10 since 2007 and as number one in the country for the fourth consecutive year. The College and MasterWord look forward to many more years of success, fostering an entrepreneurial spirit, and giving back to the community that has nurtured their growth.
As a Gulf South award winner, Ludmila is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Awards. The National Award winners including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2024.
