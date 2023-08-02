WITTENBACH ANNOUNCES JAMES GAHERITY AS NEW CEO
The appointment of Jim Gaherity as CEO proves Wittenbach’s growth commitment in the financial industry space.
His leadership skills grew Coinstar to the global stage and his financial automation and security background will prove invaluable to the team,”SPARKS, MD, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wittenbach is proud to announce the appointment of James Gaherity as its new CEO. Jim comes to Wittenbach with significant financial and security experience. He will reside at the Sparks Glencoe, MD location outside Baltimore. This addition to the leadership team is of paramount importance as Wittenbach enters its golden anniversary in 2024.
— David Kot, board member and CEO emeritus.
With 35 years of experience in the financial industry, Gaherity’s expertise in strategic planning, talent acquisition and new product development will place Wittenbach in a premier position for growth. With significant years at Coinstar and Brinks, Gaherity’s experience supports Wittenbach’s four pillars of excellence: ATM/ITM, Cash Automation, Physical and Electronic Security. In addition, Gaherity aligns with the Wittenbach Fundamentals that make the culture at Wittenbach stand out from the competition.
Mr. Gaherity took the helm on July 6th and is off to personally meet the teams in Maryland, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Florida. Wittenbach is confident that Mr. Gaherity will lead the company into the next half century with a focus on our customers, employees, and company, just as Roger Wittenbach, the company founder envisioned.
ABOUT WITTENBACH
For close to five decades, Wittenbach has delivered cash automation, physical security, and electronic security products to regional community and nationally known banks, credit unions and financial institutions. The company’s branch transformation solutions help improve operational efficiencies, increase productivity, reduce costs, and ensure regulatory compliance. With decades providing proven products and integrity-driven solutions and support, Wittenbach has the experience, knowledge, and expertise to solve customers’ biggest branch transformation challenges.
