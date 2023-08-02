Governor’s Advisory Commission on African American Affairs Swears In New Members

Harrisburg, Pa – Today, the Governor’s Advisory Commission on African American Affairs hosted a swearing-in ceremony for 23 new members. The Commission’s purpose is to gather information regarding African American Pennsylvanians’ experiences and needs; review, evaluate, and assess programs affecting them; provide the Governor with information and recommendations regarding how best to meet their needs; and serve as a liaison from the Governor’s office to the community, providing information about programs and services that may be relevant to the needs of African American Pennsylvanians. The Commission was established by Governor Josh Shapiro through an Executive Order.
“I am happy to work alongside the new Commissioners to address the needs of African American communities in Pennsylvania,” said Executive Director Anette Nance. “The Governor’s Advisory Commission on African American Affairs is focused on intentional work, educating and connecting the African American community to state agencies. Together, we will help ensure that all Pennsylvanians have a seat at the table and ensure they see themselves reflected in state government.”
The Commission Chair, Vice Chair, and members are listed below.
Andréa Stanford of Allegheny County, Chair
Christa Caceres of Pike County, Vice Chair
Chioma Azi of Philadelphia County, Commissioner
Dr. Hassan Batts of Lehigh County, Commissioner
Rev. Dr. Malcolm Byrd of Philadelphia, Commissioner
Martell Covington of Allegheny County, Commissioner
Cathryn Easterling of Erie County, Commissioner
Daren Ellerbee of Allegheny County, Commissioner
Leola Hardy, Esq of Montgomery County, Commissioner
Nasaiah Hoskins of Munroe County, Commissioner
Curtis Jones of Erie County, Commissioner
Alexandra Jones of Beaver County, Commissioner
Michael Laws of Northampton, Commissioner
Taneise Marshall of Bucks County, Commissioner
Shaunda McDill of Allegheny County, Commissioner
Dr. Brittany McDonald of Allegheny County, Commissioner
K. Chase Patterson of Allegheny County, Commissioner
Rev. Michael Robinson of Philadelphia County, Commissioner
Haniyyah Sharpe-Brown of Philadelphia County, Commissioner
LaTrenda Sherill of Allegheny County, Commissioner
Patriece Thompson of Allegheny County, Commissioner
Derrick Tillman of Allegheny County, Commissioner
Jacque Whambush of Philadelphia County, Commissioner
MEDIA CONTACT: Anette Nance, Executive Director, ra-gvafricanamaffair@pa.gov
