Governor’s Advisory Commission on African American Affairs Swears In New Members

Harrisburg, Pa – Today, the Governor’s Advisory Commission on African American Affairs hosted a swearing-in ceremony for 23 new members. The Commission’s purpose is to gather information regarding African American Pennsylvanians’ experiences and needs; review, evaluate, and assess programs affecting them; provide the Governor with information and recommendations regarding how best to meet their needs; and serve as a liaison from the Governor’s office to the community, providing information about programs and services that may be relevant to the needs of African American Pennsylvanians. The Commission was established by Governor Josh Shapiro through an Executive Order.

“I am happy to work alongside the new Commissioners to address the needs of African American communities in Pennsylvania,” said Executive Director Anette Nance. “The Governor’s Advisory Commission on African American Affairs is focused on intentional work, educating and connecting the African American community to state agencies. Together, we will help ensure that all Pennsylvanians have a seat at the table and ensure they see themselves reflected in state government.”

The Commission Chair, Vice Chair, and members are listed below.

Andréa Stanford of Allegheny County, Chair 

Christa Caceres of Pike County, Vice Chair 

Chioma Azi of Philadelphia County, Commissioner 

Dr. Hassan Batts of Lehigh County, Commissioner 

Rev. Dr. Malcolm Byrd of Philadelphia, Commissioner 

Martell Covington of Allegheny County, Commissioner 

Cathryn Easterling of Erie County, Commissioner 

Daren Ellerbee of Allegheny County, Commissioner 

Leola Hardy, Esq of Montgomery County, Commissioner 

Nasaiah Hoskins of Munroe County, Commissioner 

Curtis Jones of Erie County, Commissioner 

Alexandra Jones of Beaver County, Commissioner 

Michael Laws of Northampton, Commissioner 

Taneise Marshall of Bucks County, Commissioner 

Shaunda McDill of Allegheny County, Commissioner 

Dr. Brittany McDonald of Allegheny County, Commissioner 

K. Chase Patterson of Allegheny County, Commissioner 

Rev. Michael Robinson of Philadelphia County, Commissioner 

Haniyyah Sharpe-Brown of Philadelphia County, Commissioner 

LaTrenda Sherill of Allegheny County, Commissioner 

Patriece Thompson of Allegheny County, Commissioner 

Derrick Tillman of Allegheny County, Commissioner 

Jacque Whambush of Philadelphia  County, Commissioner 

MEDIA CONTACT: Anette Nance, Executive Director, ra-gvafricanamaffair@pa.gov

