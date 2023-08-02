Governor’s Advisory Commission on African American Affairs Swears In New Members

Harrisburg, Pa – Today, the Governor’s Advisory Commission on African American Affairs hosted a swearing-in ceremony for 23 new members. The Commission’s purpose is to gather information regarding African American Pennsylvanians’ experiences and needs; review, evaluate, and assess programs affecting them; provide the Governor with information and recommendations regarding how best to meet their needs; and serve as a liaison from the Governor’s office to the community, providing information about programs and services that may be relevant to the needs of African American Pennsylvanians. The Commission was established by Governor Josh Shapiro through an Executive Order.

“I am happy to work alongside the new Commissioners to address the needs of African American communities in Pennsylvania,” said Executive Director Anette Nance. “The Governor’s Advisory Commission on African American Affairs is focused on intentional work, educating and connecting the African American community to state agencies. Together, we will help ensure that all Pennsylvanians have a seat at the table and ensure they see themselves reflected in state government.”

The Commission Chair, Vice Chair, and members are listed below.

Andréa Stanford of Allegheny County, Chair

Christa Caceres of Pike County, Vice Chair

Chioma Azi of Philadelphia County, Commissioner

Dr. Hassan Batts of Lehigh County, Commissioner

Rev. Dr. Malcolm Byrd of Philadelphia, Commissioner

Martell Covington of Allegheny County, Commissioner

Cathryn Easterling of Erie County, Commissioner

Daren Ellerbee of Allegheny County, Commissioner

Leola Hardy, Esq of Montgomery County, Commissioner

Nasaiah Hoskins of Munroe County, Commissioner

Curtis Jones of Erie County, Commissioner

Alexandra Jones of Beaver County, Commissioner

Michael Laws of Northampton, Commissioner

Taneise Marshall of Bucks County, Commissioner

Shaunda McDill of Allegheny County, Commissioner

Dr. Brittany McDonald of Allegheny County, Commissioner

K. Chase Patterson of Allegheny County, Commissioner

Rev. Michael Robinson of Philadelphia County, Commissioner

Haniyyah Sharpe-Brown of Philadelphia County, Commissioner

LaTrenda Sherill of Allegheny County, Commissioner

Patriece Thompson of Allegheny County, Commissioner

Derrick Tillman of Allegheny County, Commissioner

Jacque Whambush of Philadelphia County, Commissioner

To learn more about the Governor’s Advisory Commission on African American Affairs, follow the Commission on Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Anette Nance, Executive Director, ra-gvafricanamaffair@pa.gov

