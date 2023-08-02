Sonoma County Vintners Foundation Awards 54 Community Grants
Proceeds from Sonoma County Wine Auction Continue to Benefit Local Nonprofits
Ceres Community Project is deeply grateful for the funding we receive annually from Sonoma County Vintners Foundation.”SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonoma County Vintners Foundation (SCVF) is pleased to announce a distribution of $550,000 for 54 Community Grants to Sonoma County nonprofits that work across the areas of education & literacy, health & human services, the environment and arts & culture. See the full list of grant recipients at sonomawine.com/impact.
Through the tremendous support and generosity of the Sonoma County wine community, donors, and sponsor partners, proceeds from the annual Sonoma County Wine Auction (SCWA) are distributed as SCVF Community Grants to local nonprofit organizations each year. This year’s grants were funded by the 2022 Sonoma County Wine Auction.
James Hall and Anne Moses, co-founders of Patz & Hall, are the 2023 SCWA Honorary Chairs. “James and I are looking forward to raising critical funds for next year’s SCVF Community Grants and Emergency Relief Fund at the auction on September 16,” said Anne Moses, who is also a member of the Sonoma County Vintners Board of Directors. “We love to see how this funding continues to make a lasting impact in our community.”
The Sonoma County Vintners Foundation partners with the Community Foundation Sonoma County, who provides insights to aid in appropriating this important annual funding. Grants have been distributed to more than 430 Sonoma County nonprofit organizations to date.
“As our communities continue to face hurdles to access basic human needs like quality early childhood education and affordable housing, Sonoma County Vintners Foundation’s grantmaking is more critical than ever,” said Óscar Chávez, CEO & President of Community Foundation Sonoma County. We’re excited to partner with SCVF for another year of impactful grantmaking in our community, addressing key needs like education, the environment, arts, and human services.”
In Their Own Words: What SCVF Community Grants Mean to Sonoma County Nonprofits
"The support of the Sonoma County Vintners Foundation to assist us in achieving our goal of implementing a K-3 literacy program is very exciting for Made in Santa Rosa Education Foundation (MiSREF). The Early Literacy Enrichment Program (ElitE) will utilize culturally conscious literature that is relevant to Santa Rosa City Schools students and recognizes their rich and diverse assets. The literature to be used at the start of the program offers rich cultural experiences and language diversity that can expand students’ horizons and understanding of the world around them, while targeting the specific areas of the foundational skills gaps.”
Dr. Diann Kitamura, Retired Santa Rosa City Schools Superintendent
Vice President of the Board, Made in Santa Rosa Education Foundation
“Ceres Community Project is deeply grateful for the funding we receive annually from Sonoma County Vintners Foundation, especially during the past several years, when demand for our services has more than doubled. Thank you!”
Cathryn Couch, Founder and CEO, Ceres Community Project
“We are so grateful to the Sonoma County Vintners Foundation for supporting Sonoma County Regional Parks’ Youth Crew. With this generous grant, we will give young adults the opportunity to develop critical job skills while protecting our community with fire resiliency projects. Thank you!”
Melissa Kelley, Executive Director, Sonoma County Parks Foundation
“The support of the Sonoma County Vintners Foundation helps us to provide culturally-relevant music education to students from all across Sonoma County, teaching social and emotional skills such as perseverance, leadership, and collaboration in addition to technique and stage presence. We’re grateful for Sonoma County Vintners Foundation’s partnership ensuring a brighter tomorrow for our young people.”
Ashley Worley, Director of Education and Community Engagement
Luther Burbank Center for the Arts Memorial Foundation
You Can Make a Difference in Sonoma County
The 2023 Sonoma County Wine Auction will take place September 16 at La Crema Estate at Saralee’s Vineyard. Named one of the nation’s top charitable wine auctions, proceeds have supported more nonprofits than any other fundraising event in Sonoma County. View the schedule of events and purchase tickets to attend at sonomacountywineauction.com.
If you are unable to attend in person this year, proxy bidding will be available for SCWA Live Auction Lots. Contact info@sonomawine.com for details.
Learn more about SCVF or make a donation at sonomawine.com/foundation.
About Sonoma County Vintners Foundation
Sonoma County Vintners Foundation provides support to the local community through philanthropy and charitable giving. Sonoma County Vintners Foundation (SCVF) is an accredited 501c(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1988. Its purpose is to consistently support local nonprofit organizations that address issues within the Sonoma County community. SCVF cultivates a vibrant and diverse Sonoma County by elevating lives through charitable events and philanthropic giving. Fundraising efforts have a direct impact in the areas of education & literacy, health & human services, the environment and arts & culture. With SCVF’s many initiatives including the Emergency Relief Fund, the organization is able to impact all needs, ranging from the immediate to the long term. Learn more at sonomawine.com/foundation.
About Sonoma County Wine Auction
Sonoma County Wine Auction brings the region’s renowned winemakers and growers together with distinguished collectors and generous bidders for an opportunity to acquire some of Sonoma County’s top wines and bid on once-in-a-lifetime travel experiences. Named one of the nation’s top charitable auctions by Wine Spectator, the proceeds raised benefit local Sonoma County charitable organizations. Since its inception, Sonoma County Wine Auction has raised millions of dollars to help fund charitable organizations focusing on education & literacy, health & human services, the environment and arts & culture, and has supported more nonprofits than any other fundraising event in Sonoma County. Learn more at sonomacountywineauction.com.
