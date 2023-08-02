Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on Reidsville Police Department Arrest

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Contact: Nazneen Ahmed

919-716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today released the following statement as the Reidsville Police Department announced an arrest in the 1994 cold case murder of Edward Ware. The State Crime Lab re-tested evidence earlier this year that helped law enforcement officers identify the alleged offender.

“I want to congratulate the Reidsville Police Department and Police Chief Gibson, the State Crime Lab, and the State Bureau of Investigation on this arrest, which was nearly 30 years in the making. It’s the commitment and dedication of these law enforcement officers and scientists to work this case over the years that we’re finally about to move this cold case forward in pursuit of justice for Edward Ware.

“With partnership, persistence, and the power of DNA, we can send powerful messages. To the victims of these crimes and their families – we say that we take these crimes seriously and we will not stop seeking justice for you. To the public – we say that we will do whatever we can to keep you safe. And to the murderers and rapists – we say, very clearly, that no matter how long ago you committed your crime, we will never stop coming for you.”

