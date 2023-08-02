$580,000 in Water Quality Practices to Improve Six Publicly Owned Iowa Lakes

DES MOINES, Iowa (Aug. 2, 2023) – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources announced today that six Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs) will receive water quality funding from the Publicly Owned Lakes program to help protect and enhance public lakes in Iowa.

This program, which is jointly administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, provides cost-share funding to landowners for conservation practices on private land within watersheds above publicly owned lakes and reservoirs. Eligible practices include soil conservation and water quality practices that reduce nutrient loss and sediment delivery to Iowa’s public lakes. These resources complement additional efforts by the departments and their public and private partners to enhance and protect water quality in Iowa lakes and other surface water.

“Iowa’s many public lakes are key assets to our state, and we want to ensure that Iowans can enjoy these beautiful attractions for generations to come,” said Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig. “Building partnerships with other government agencies, private organizations, farmers and landowners is the proven model that will ensure we can continue to accelerate conservation practice adoption across the state and make even more water quality progress.”

“Iowans value water quality and desire safe, healthy lakes in their pursuit of outdoor recreation,” said Iowa Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon. “Partnerships to establish conservation practices on land that drains into our public lakes is critical to enhance and protect water quality for future generations.”

Each year, a minimum of five percent of the appropriation to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship for soil conservation cost share goes toward protecting the water quality of publicly owned lakes in Iowa. Local Soil and Water Conservation Districts submit applications, which the Iowa Department of Natural Resources uses to establish a priority list of watersheds above significant public lakes. Private landowners are then eligible to receive additional cost-share for practices that improve water quality.

This year $580,267.28 in funding will allow for targeted conservation practices, including 560 acres of cover crops, 50,890 feet of terraces, 12 grade stabilization structures, 4 water and sediment control basins, and 11 acres of grassed waterways. Landowner cost-share and the adoption of these practices will help protect these lakes for the enjoyment of all Iowans and those who visit our state.

Clarke County Reservoir

Clarke County SWCD

$105,975.00

Lake Geode

Des Moines County SWCD and Henry County SWCD

$9,966.00

Lake Icaria

Adams County SWCD

$109,250.00

Lake Miami

Monroe County SWCD

$47,250.00

Three Mile Lake

Union County SWCD and Adair County SWCD

$244,854.41

Twelve Mile Lake

Union County SWCD and Adair County SWCD

$62,971.87