FWC invites public input on burrowing owl conservation and permitting guidelines

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) invites the public to three upcoming webinars, where staff will present draft revisions to the Species Conservation Measures and Permitting Guidelines for Florida Burrowing Owls.

FWC staff will present draft revisions to the guidelines during the scheduled webinars, with each of the three online workshops providing the public with the opportunity to give feedback and offer suggestions. As a component of the FWC’s Imperiled Species Management Plan, these guidelines outline biological background, recommended survey methodology and voluntary conservation practices designed to improve conditions for the state-designated Threatened Florida burrowing owl.

People interested in participating can join any of the public webinars:

Friday, Aug. 4

1 – 2:30 p.m. (ET)

Monday, Aug. 14

3 – 4:30 p.m. (ET)

Wednesday, Aug. 23

9 – 10:30 a.m. (ET)

All webinars will feature the same presentation by staff. Information on joining the webinars is available at MyFWC.com/wildlifehabitats then clicking on “Wildlife” and then “Species Conservation Measures and Permitting Guidelines.” Participation in the webinars requires access to the internet. A copy of the webinar agenda can be obtained by emailing Imperiled@MyFWC.com. In addition to the opportunity to provide feedback at the webinars, public comment can be submitted at: Research.net/r/BurrowingOwls_Feedback. A copy of the presentation will be posted online following the webinars.

The burrowing owl is the smallest owl in Florida. This species is found in open areas with short vegetation throughout the Florida peninsula. The owls use burrows, which are typically 5-10 feet long, for nesting and shelter. The Florida burrowing owl was listed as a state-designated Threatened species in 2017. To learn more about burrowing owls, visit MyFWC.com/wildlifehabitats, click on “Wildlife,” then “Species Profiles” and “Burrowing Owl.”

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in these workshops is asked to advise the FWC at least five days before a workshop by contacting the ADA Coordinator at 850-488-6411. People that are hearing or speech impaired can contact the FWC using the Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771 (TDD) or 1-800-955-8770 (Voice).