2nd Video in a Series Parallels the Threats to America’s & Artsakh’s Independence

The USA Must End the Blockade Against Artsakh

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new video released is the second part in a series that highlights the parallels between threats to America’s independence and threats to the Republic of Artsakh’s independence. For seven months, Azerbaijan has blockaded all transportation into and out of the Republic of Artsakh (known as Nagorno-Karabagh during the Soviet era) and drained their main reservoirs and water resources. This video shows the extreme persecution and death that the Republic of Azerbaijan’s genocidal policies are inflicting on the indigenous Armenians living in the Republic of Artsakh. This video exposes the impact of Azerbaijan’s human rights violations that flow from using government military forces to kill civilian populations, destroy food production, cutoff water, power, gas, and medical supplies, in order to capture, and colonize indigenous lands and erase indigenous culture.

“The world knew when Pearl Harbor was attacked, and also when Ukraine was attacked, and yet the world’s media networks have managed to miss this invasion of Artsakh” said Jacob Bournazian, spokesman for Americans4Artsakh.org, the organization responsible for producing the video. “America and the news media need to acknowledge and expose acts of genocide to stop the crime of genocide from occurring again in other regions of the world.”
Americans for Artsakh, Inc. is a U.S. non-profit 501(c)(3) tax-exempt public charity based in Washington, DC, that supports the Republic of Artsakh (Artsakh). Its mission is to assist Artsakh to develop as a free, independent, and democratic state, as well as to encourage the growth of its economy, the advancement of its education system, and the advancement of its culture.

For more information about Americans for Artsakh, Inc., visit https://americans4artsakh.org

