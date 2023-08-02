SGA & STEM NOLA Partner with National Medical Association and Ochsner for STEM Fest Engaging Over 600 People

Dr. Calvin Mackie

Hosted during the NMA 2023 Annual Convention and Scientific Assembly, K-12 children learned insights into the human anatomy, respiratory health and the heart

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA , UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- STEM Global Action (SGA) and its leading affiliate, STEM NOLA, hosted a STEM Fest presented by The National Medical Association (NMA) and powered by Ochsner. The free three-hour event engaged over 600 K-12 students and caregivers, college and professional volunteers, and elected officials. The event was held at the Hyatt Regency in New Orleans during the NMA 2023 Annual Convention and Scientific Assembly.

This event, which was held on Saturday, July 29, 2023, allowed students to collaborate with doctors and physicians to build and test their mechanical lungs and gain insights into human anatomy and the significance of respiratory health. Heart dissection and lung simulation stations engaged students in medical practices while highlighting the crucial role of healthcare accessibility and education in shaping health outcomes. Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence demonstrations allowed students to explore the human body.

"We aspire to instill in children the belief that they have the potential to pursue careers in the medical field, such as medical professionals, nurses, pharmacists, lab technicians, researchers, or even robotic engineers," expressed Dr. Calvin Mackie, President and CEO of SGA and STEM NOLA. "Through science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education, communities can better understand health-related issues and develop innovative solutions, ultimately leading to healthier communities. Our mission is to lay the groundwork for a future pool of skilled talent, workforce, and professionals in New Orleans and beyond."

Aligned with health equity and literacy community initiatives of The NMA and Ochsner, the STEM FEST emphasized the importance of equal access to STEM education for all K-12 students and offered 50+ hands-on STEM activities to foster curiosity and potential career interests in fields like medicine, engineering, and more. It also recognized the profound impact of social determinants of health on a child's overall well-being.

“STEM NOLA is a tremendous platform to expose children to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. The National Medical Association is the largest and oldest association centering Black physicians and the patients they serve,” stated Maurice Sholas, MD, Ph.D., President, New Orleans Medical Association and Region 5 Trustee, National Medical Association Board of Trustees. “It is only natural that these two organizations partner in New Orleans at the NMA’s Annual Convention to connect children with medical students, resident physicians, and attending physicians to bring to life the pipeline producing the next generation of doctors. This signature event enriches the conference and the community of children in New Orleans.”

“Our future depends on developing young minds,” said Yvnes Laborde, Medical Director for Global Health at Ochsner Health. “A healthy community begins with healthy young minds.”

STEM NOLA's commitment to promoting STEM education continues to make a remarkable impact, touching the lives of thousands of students and families and leaving a positive footprint in the journey toward a brighter and healthier future.

Since its founding in 2013, STEM NOLA and SGA have engaged more than 125,000 students, 20,000 families, and 5,100 schools.



ABOUT STEM GLOBAL ACTION

Dr. Calvin Mackie founded STEM NOLA in 2013. The New Orleans non-profit is committed to expanding STEM education, especially in communities of color. In July 2021, Dr. Mackie launched STEM Global Action, a campaign, and network pursuing STEM education for children, parents, and communities. His initiatives have impacted over 125,000 students, 20,000 families, and 5,100 schools across the U.S. and five countries. Dr. Mackie hosts a popular podcast, Let’s Talk STEM, with Dr. Calvin Mackie. An archive of podcast episodes is HERE.

ABOUT STEM NOLA

STEM NOLA provides communities in New Orleans, LA, and across the country with hands-on fun and education programs that raise awareness of the many benefits of STEM. The non-profit utilizes community facilities - churches, schools, and community centers – to bring STEM education directly to K-12 students right in their neighborhoods, especially low-income areas and communities of color, which historically have been under-resourced. Learn more about STEM NOLA by visiting our website at www.stemnola.com.