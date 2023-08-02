Everything Green Gets PAG Funding: Scope 3 Emissions Research Expansion for Digital Assets

Everything Green

Everything Green secures PAG funding from HKPC to expand Scope 3 emissions research for digital assets, driving sustainability worldwide.

We are thrilled and honoured to be chosen as recipients of the Hong Kong Productivity Council's PAG funding.” — Vishwas Thakkar, Managing Director at Everything Green

HONG KONG, HONG KONG SAR, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Everything Green Limited a boutique local Hong Kong firms specializing in research for Scope 3 emissions, is delighted to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Patent Application Grant (PAG) funding by the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC). This significant grant will facilitate the company's efforts to expand its patented technology for calculating carbon emissions associated with digital assets, such as websites, to other jurisdictions, further solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the field of sustainability and environmental impact.

Everything Green's innovative patented technology addresses a critical aspect of carbon accounting and environmental stewardship by providing a comprehensive solution to quantify and manage Scope 3 emissions associated with internet-based activities. Scope 3 emissions encompass indirect greenhouse gas emissions that occur throughout a company's value chain, including both upstream and downstream activities. By focusing on digital assets' carbon footprint, Everything Green aims to drive positive change across various industries and foster a sustainable digital ecosystem.

The PAG funding from the Hong Kong Productivity Council comes as a resounding endorsement of Everything Green's dedication to advancing green technologies and driving sustainability initiatives. The grant has further encouraged the firm to bolster its ongoing research, development, and implementation efforts, allowing it to scale its groundbreaking carbon emission calculation technology beyond Hong Kong's borders. This expansion marks a pivotal step towards globalizing the impact of Everything Green's pioneering work and supporting international organizations in their journey towards a low-carbon future.

"We are thrilled and honoured to be chosen as recipients of the Hong Kong Productivity Council's PAG funding," said Vishwas Thakkar, Founder and CEO of Everything Green. "This grant reinforces our commitment to combating climate change through innovative solutions and enables us to extend the reach of our carbon emissions calculation technology to a broader audience. Together, we can empower businesses worldwide to measure and mitigate their environmental impact, ultimately creating a more sustainable world for future generations."

With climate change becoming an ever-increasing concern, the significance of understanding and mitigating Scope 3 emissions cannot be understated. Everything Green's technology empowers businesses to make informed decisions, minimize their ecological footprint, and contribute to global climate goals, such as those outlined in the Paris Agreement. By expanding the application of this technology to other jurisdictions, Everything Green is taking a pivotal stride towards achieving a more resilient and sustainable future for all.

The HKPC's endorsement is not only a testament to Everything Green's potential for transformative change but also a recognition of Hong Kong's status as a leading hub for green innovation. As a responsible corporate citizen, Everything Green remains dedicated to collaborating with local and international partners, governmental bodies, and industry stakeholders to collectively address the challenges of climate change and foster sustainable practices.

About Everything Green:

Everything Green is a pioneering firm dedicated to researching, developing, and implementing innovative solutions for Scope 3 emissions via the internet. With its patented technology, the company offers businesses the means to calculate, manage, and reduce their carbon footprints associated with digital assets, contributing to a more sustainable digital landscape. Founded in 2021, Everything Green is headquartered in Hong Kong and actively collaborates with clients and partners worldwide to drive impactful change towards a greener future.

For more information about Everything Green, please visit everythinggreen.org or contact: