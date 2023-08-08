Managed Health Taps Into Gig Economy Potential Through Partnership with Gig Worker Solutions
"Managed Health leverages Gig Worker Solutions to empower its brokers, extending crucial benefits to under served gig economy professionals."SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Managed Health, an industry innovator in simplified healthcare solutions, proudly announces its transformative partnership with Gig Worker Solutions. This alliance is set to bolster Managed Health's ability to reach, engage, and serve the substantial yet underserved gig economy, currently estimated to be a staggering 74 million workers across the United States.
Gig Worker Solutions, a ground-breaking Tech Professional Employer Organization (PEO), has set new standards by providing gig economy workers with access to essential group benefits such as Worker's Compensation, Group Health Insurance, and retirement planning, which were previously only within the reach of traditional W2 employees.
This strategic collaboration enables Managed Health's insurance professionals, many of whom are gig workers themselves, to significantly expand their client base and capabilities.
"This partnership not only empowers our brokers to serve the vast gig economy, but it also personally benefits many of them who are gig workers as well," says Mouhamet "Moe" Seye, CEO of Managed Health. "With Gig Worker Solutions, we can now provide support to those who have been unable to access vital benefits, services, and resources before."
Gig Worker Solutions' mission to bridge the gap between the gig workers and the world of employee benefits aligns with Managed Health's philosophy of simplifying healthcare. This integration will greatly amplify Managed Health's impact on gig economy workers, resulting in a broader range of services and enhanced support for this growing workforce.
"Through this alliance, we're excited to change the way gig economy workers access vital resources and benefits," says Ryan Leggett, CEO of Gig Worker Solutions. "We believe that all workers, regardless of their employment status, should be able to access essential benefits. Working with Managed Health allows us to take a significant step towards this goal."
The partnership with Gig Worker Solutions signifies a turning point in Managed Health's mission to simplify healthcare, and it brings the company one step closer to its goal of creating an equitable future where all workers can enjoy comprehensive, cost-effective healthcare benefits.
To learn more about Gig Worker Solutions, visit https://gigworkersolutions.com/. For more information about Managed Health, visit https://managedhealth.com/.
About Managed Health: Managed Health is committed to dismantling the complexities, under-utilization, and high cost of healthcare. The company's unique health management model helps to improve employee engagement while offering the highest quality healthcare at no out-of-pocket cost.
About Gig Worker Solutions: Gig Worker Solutions is an industry pioneer, specifically designed to address the unique needs of gig economy workers. Its mission is to bridge the gap between gig workers' passion for their work and their access to the crucial group benefits typically available only to W2 employees.
