The Dawn of Alpha Testing in MetaCene’s Gaming Era
MetaCene, a trailblazer in blockchain-based MMORPGs, introduces Alpha Testing, offering an immersive, post-apocalyptic universe driven by NFTs.SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain technology's recent revolution has initiated a profound shift across various sectors, with the gaming industry at the forefront. Leading this innovation is MetaCene, a pioneer in the world of next-generation blockchain-based MMORPGs.
MetaCene, incubated and published by MixMarvel, welcomes players into a post-apocalyptic society where survivors use an array of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) to redefine civilization. The game's uniqueness lies not just in its use of NFTs, but its potent blend of player-centric entertainment, innovative PVE and PVP gameplays, robust technology infrastructures, dynamic in-game editors, and a unique social guild DAO governance system. Its successful integration of traditional gaming elements with advanced blockchain technology offers an immersive gaming experience akin to top-tier AAA games while empowering players with true ownership of their in-game assets. These features are a testament to the cumulative industry experience of game developers from established names like Blizzard and Perfect World.
The Power of MetaCene Apostle NFTs (MAN)
The recent launch of MAN NFTs, crucial components of the MetaCene universe, created a significant buzz among gamers, NFT enthusiasts, and blockchain advocates. The launch's success is marked by the full allocation of every MAN NFT, confirming the game's rising popularity and the community's enthusiasm for innovation. The collection is available on marketplaces like OpenSea.
MAN NFT is more than just a token; it's a passport to MetaCene's universe. MAN NFT holders receive early access to the game, including guaranteed access to Alpha, Beta, and future test versions. These holders are not only the pioneers but also the architects of the MetaCene universe. They face rewarding challenges during each testing phase and have the chance to open in-game mystery boxes, offering powerful artifacts and valuable resources.
The MAN NFT's value transcends gaming boundaries, granting holders exclusive privileges within the MetaCene community, governance, and guild systems, including access to dedicated Discord channels and influence over the game's development, embodying MetaCene's player-centric philosophy.
MetaCene's Alpha Testing: A New Phase in Blockchain MMORPG
As the gaming world buzzes with anticipation for MetaCene's transition into Alpha testing, MAN NFT holders prepare for a new quest. The Alpha Test, an invite-only event running from July 31st to August 7th, 2023, is exclusively available to MAN holders and players with an AlphaTest Whitelist (ATW) - a privilege earned by being part of the thriving MetaCene community.
A Glimpse Inside the Game
The Alpha Test, powered by the Rangers Protocol’s Robin Testnet, aims to involve 3000 Beta testers from Web3 guilds, the MetaCene community, and Web2 gaming enthusiasts over seven days. The game offers three main areas for exploration:
Origins of Clouds: Provides a stunning visual introduction to MetaCene's universe with unique challenges.
Birdcry Town: A vibrant hub with numerous quests and dynamic NPC interactions that immerses players into the game's culture.
Sky Metropolis: An advanced city reflecting the future of digital societies, teeming with technological marvels.
This Alpha test is more than a mere exploration of these diverse zones. It is an invitation to deep-dive into MetaCene's immersive, post-apocalyptic universe. The test emphasizes the game's unique blend of PVE and PVP gameplay, putting a strong focus on player agency and decision-making. Every interaction in this universe can potentially shape the evolving world. At the heart of this dynamic world are the guilds, operating through DAO governance. Players are not just participants; they are decision-makers influencing the direction of the game. The test is an invitation to a week-long challenge filled with exciting in-game events, including Power and Mining Rankings, where players can compete for top spots and win significant rewards. Test rewards include Advanced Mining Mecha, $MUD, $USDT, and more, with the total event rewards amounting up to $25,000.
Moreover, participants can earn daily USDT rewards for staying online and claim an exclusive in-game title. They can also qualify for a special reward at the game's official launch by enhancing any purple-quality NFT equipment to +7 or higher.
Game creator Alan Tan said, "The launch of our Alpha Test merges gameplay and community-driven development, marking a significant step in our vision. We look forward to hearing from gamers, NFT enthusiasts, and blockchain advocates on their thoughts on participating in this innovation and helping transform MetaCene into a community-driven gaming metaverse."
In conclusion, MetaCene is more than just another blockchain game; it's a groundbreaking blend of immersive gameplay and blockchain utility. With its high-quality visuals and soundtrack, true asset ownership, and dedication to crafting an engaging gaming experience, MetaCene’s Alpha Testing is the next step in its mission to redefine the future of blockchain gaming.
About MetaCene
MetaCene is building a next-gen blockchain MMORPG homeland for mass players. It presents a surreal post-apocalyptic society where survivors interact with diverse NFTs to redefine civilizations. MetaCene pioneers player-centric entertainment, governance, and creation through innovative PVE and PVP gameplay, robust technology infrastructures, social guild DAO governance, sustainable economic systems, and in-game editors. MetaCene is founded by gaming experts with 20+ years of industry experience from Shanda Games, Blizzard, Perfect World, and others. It envisages a multi-chain future from Rangers Protocol with real-time confirmation and super-low gas fees. The MetaCene Apostle NFT collection and the Alpha version are coming in 2023 Q2.
