Appalachian Trail Thru-Hike Non-Profit Supporting Hikers in Recovery Announces Call for 2024 Scholarship Applications
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-profit One More Day on the Appalachian Trail (AT) has opened applications for its third annual round of scholarships that fund AT thru-hikes to individuals recovering from substance use disorder or facing other life challenges. Applications for the 2024 scholarship must be received by October 8, 2023.
One More Day on the Appalachian Trail was launched in 2021 by the family of AT hiker Nate Loftis, who worked in the music industry for over 20 years and was a highly skilled automation technician supporting musical artists on tour all over the world. Loftis is one of the more than 1 million people in the United States who have lost their lives to overdose since 1999.
Supported in part by AB Hillsboro Village, the Nashville music and event venue co-owned by Loftis’ cousin Marcie Allen Van Mol, One More Day on the Appalachian Trail strives to combat the stigma of substance use disorder and provide hope to individuals who are struggling to overcome this debilitating disease or other major life challenges. One day at a time, one step at a time, the organization gives award recipients the opportunity to discover an inner strength, resilience, and a connection with nature that brings about healing.
In 2022, the inaugural year, four individuals were awarded AT thru-hike scholarships. The primary award recipient, Adam Dube from Hooksett, NH, had struggled with substance use disorder for 12 years, facing many adversities such as homelessness, the death of friends and his family shunning him. His hope for hiking the trail, which he completed in November of 2022, was to inspire others who are also struggling to overcome addiction.
“It’s shown me what’s important,” Dube shared about what the award meant to him. “Our relationships with nature and the people around us. It’s shown me the importance of hard work and the satisfaction of achieving goals. And as long as I stay sober, good things will happen.”
Mary Wilson of Arlington, VA, the 2023 One More Day on the AT award recipient, had long dreamed of becoming the first blind woman to hike the entire trail with her guide dog, Thor. She is using her hike to continue her disability advocacy work by showing the world what disabled people can achieve when given the opportunity. Her journey continues to inspire countless people, as she shares her trek on social media.
To fund the thru-hike scholarships, One More Day on the Appalachian Trail relies on private donations and corporate gifts. To apply for the 2024 awards, donate, or learn more, visit onemoredayontheat.com.
