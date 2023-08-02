Varonis at Black Hat USA 2023: Capture the Flag and Secure Your Cloud Data With DSPM

Test your hacking skills, attend a live cloud attack simulation, and see how Varonis delivers automated data security outcomes

NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, will return to Black Hat USA as a Gold Plus Sponsor, August 9 – 10 in Las Vegas. Visit Varonis at booth #2440 to compete in our cloud security CTF competition and talk to our elite team of threat researchers. Plus, stick around for the latest threat intel from Varonis Threat Labs, win cool giveaways, and learn why Varonis was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Data Security Platforms, Q1 2023.



Varonis Highlights at Black Hat USA 2023:

Capture the Flag: Do you have what it takes to hack our misconfigured CRM? Stop by booth #2440 during expo hall hours and find out for yourself. Cloud security experts will be on hand with clues, cheat sheets, and more to help you capture all three flags and take home a limited-edition t-shirt.

Watch State of Cybercrime — Broadcast Live: Our popular State of Cybercrime show hits the road, filming a special Black Hat edition direct from the show floor. Join us to watch the broadcast on Wednesday, August 9 at 11 a.m. at both #2440. Then stick around and meet the stars of the show, Matthew Radolec and David Gibson.

Attend a Session: “Secrets, Secrets Are No Fun: How Attackers Can Crack SSO To Steal Data” takes the stage Wednesday, August 9, at 3 p.m. in Business Hall Theater C. Varonis Field CTO Brian Vecci will run a live attack simulation showcasing how attackers use basic security tools to hunt for secrets, compromise cloud accounts, and exfiltrate data.

Meet Varonis in Person: Join Varonis at booth #2440 on Wednesday, August 9, and Thursday, August 10. Schedule a 1:1 meeting, watch presentations, and learn why Varonis is the DSPM that goes beyond visibility to fix data exposure across today's mission-critical SaaS applications and cloud data stores. We'll also have giveaways and our legendary Automation Clawmination game.

Additional Resources

About Varonis

Varonis is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient, and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyber threats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity, and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, Zero Trust, compliance, data privacy, classification, and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, technology, consumer and retail, energy and utilities, construction and engineering, and education sectors.



Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

investors@varonis.com



News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com