CE to attend Legislative Assembly session on 11 August

MACAU, August 2 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, will attend a plenary session of the Legislative Assembly on 11 August, to answer Legislative Assembly members’ questions on Government policy and social issues.

The Chief Executive attends question-and-answer sessions at the Legislative Assembly to enhance communication with Legislative Assembly members, optimise administrative transparency, and update the public with the progress of Government work.

The 11 August session will start at 3pm and will be broadcast live on television and radio channels of public broadcaster Teledifusão de Macau (TDM).

Members of the public can also watch the proceedings online via the following methods.

Websites:

- MSAR Government Portal (www.gov.mo)

- Chief Executive’s Office (www.gce.gov.mo)

- Legislative Assembly (www.al.gov.mo)

- Government Information Bureau (www.gcs.gov.mo)

Mobile applications:

- “GCE Macao”, a mobile application issued by the Chief Executive’s Office

- “Macao Government News”, the mobile app of the Government Information Bureau

YouTube Channels:

- Chief Executive’s Office (www.youtube.com/c/gcegovmo)

- Government Information Bureau (www.youtube.com/macaogcs)

Facebook page:

- Government Information Bureau (www.facebook.com/macaogcs)

