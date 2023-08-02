Read more about GBI Arrests Co-owner and Employee of Candler County Assisted Living Home on Elder Abuse Charges

Metter, GA (August 1, 2023) – The GBI has arrested and charged Ralph Cowart, age 37, of Statesboro, GA, and Meghan McCullough, age 36, of Statesboro, GA, with elder abuse/disabled adult charges stemming from an incident that occurred at Southern Manor at Candler, an assisted living facility co-owned by Cowart. McCullough is the Executive Director of the facility.

Cowart and McCullough are both charged with:

Neglect to a disabled adult, elder person, or resident

Exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elder persons, and residents

Reckless conduct causing harm to or endangering the safety of another

Failure to report a case of abuse of disabled adult or elder

On June 30, 2023, the Candler County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate an incident involving a resident at the facility being removed from the property and left outside overnight in inclement weather.

Cowart and McCullough have been booked at the Candler County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Candler County Sheriff’s Office at 912-685-2568 or the GBI regional investigative office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.