SPH Engineering Sets a New Standard for Drone Shows with the Latest Drone Show Technologies Updates

August 2, 2023 - Riga, Latvia – SPH Engineering, a leading provider of cutting-edge drone solutions, is thrilled to announce the release of three major updates - the Newest Drone Show Software v.4.2, Firmware v. 4.2, and Drone Show Creator updates. These updates bring an array of powerful features that will elevate the world of drone shows and enhance the creativity and control available to drone show professionals.

Drone Show Software Release 4.2 and Firmware v. 4.2 includes significant advancements in synchronization capabilities, with the DSS Controller now perfectly aligned with GPS time. This precise synchronization allows drone show designers to synchronize color animation and music integrated into the Drone Show Software, enabling the launch of even more vibrant shows integrated into large-scale events that involve music, pyrotechnics, and more. Users will benefit from the Weather service tool in DSS Controller which includes a weather widget, providing real-time weather data for informed decision-making during the drone show preparation stage.

Enhancements have been made to the Smart Return to Home (RTH) functionality, optimizing the return flight path of drones and enhancing safety. In case of emergencies, the Smart RTH update significantly reduces the risk of losing a substantial portion of the fleet. With Smart RTH, in the event of an unforeseen situation, the fleet can be safely returned to the starting point with minimal losses.

SPH Engineering has also developed an integration with Finale 3D, one of the most popular software for pyrotechnics. Now, Pathviewer allows the import of Drone Show Software-based shows into Finale 3D format, enabling drone show designers to simulate how a drone show will look alongside fireworks show.

In addition to these notable features, Drone Show Software Release 4.2 offers various improvements. The accuracy of music synchronization has undergone a significant boost, achieving precise timings within a remarkable 10-millisecond range. The software now obtains precise GPS time directly from the RTK base station, improving accuracy. Furthermore, the software's color animation cycle has been optimized, ensuring the correct display of variable blinking effects.

Drones now have the ability to display LED animations on the ground, empowering drone show designers with even more creative control. With path file optimization, the setup process is now up to 5 times faster than before. Now, existing PATH files can be imported back to Blender for use in more complex shows. The Blender plugin now has the ability to export UAV's heading along with positions and colors.

With this release, SPH Engineering empowers drone show professionals to orchestrate mesmerizing drone shows with over 1500 drones, pushing the boundaries of scale and spectacle. The DSS Client has undergone significant improvements, including fixes and quality-of-life enhancements to streamline the operational process.

"We are thrilled to announce the release of Drone Show Software 4.2, showcasing remarkable advancements for our valued clients and customers. With each release, our top priority and mission are to continuously improve safety standards. We deeply care about our clients, and our ultimate mission is to empower everyone to create both safe and awe-inspiring shows. Drone Show Software 4.2 introduces a range of exciting features, including enhanced synchronization, weather services, LED animation capabilities, and more. By providing our partners and customers with these cutting-edge tools and technologies, we enable them to explore new dimensions of creativity and achieve unparalleled precision. We eagerly anticipate witnessing the extraordinary performances and innovative achievements that our esteemed partners and customers will accomplish with this exceptional release." - Alexander Levandovskiy, Head of Drone Show Technologies at SPH Engineering.

SPH Engineering also introduces several exciting features and enhancements in the latest release of Drone Show Creator. Among these updates is the addition of the Path Files Export Functionality, enabling users to export path files for easier sharing and collaboration on drone show projects. SPH Engineering also presents mouse capturing functionality in the Color Editor. This enhancement provides a more intuitive and precise color selection experience, empowering users to achieve their desired visual effects with ease. By capturing mouse movements, users can now have greater control over color customization, resulting in stunning and visually striking drone shows.

Drone Show Technologies updates represent SPH Engineering's commitment to pushing the boundaries of the drone show industry, offering unparalleled control, creativity, and safety to professionals.

Check out the video to see these incredible updates in action!

Drone Show Technologies from SPH Engineering is a comprehensive software solution for creating and running drone shows. It allows users to create complex 3D animations, synchronize drones in real-time, and manage the whole show from a single interface. The software supports a wide range of drones and allows users to create customized shows for any occasion or event.

About Drone Show Software: https://www.sphengineering.com