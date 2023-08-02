Future Collective Launches TikTok Japan Partnership Event: Lōkahi Hawai‘i Influencer Marketing Campaign
Gen Z and Millennial brand experts host exclusive event July 28 to August 11 for Japanese and Hawaiian influencersHONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Youth culture creative marketing agency Future Collective today announced it is partnering with TikTok Japan for the launch of its “Lōkahi Hawai‘i Influencer Marketing Campaign” from July 28 thru August 11, 2023. Future Collective is based in Tokyo, Japan and Honolulu, Hawaii. It specializes in distinctive Gen Z and Millennial brand content marketing.
“We recently hosted an exciting collaboration flying eight of Japan’s most popular influencers and content creators to Hawaii, courtesy of ZIPAIR, and treated them to ocean-view hotels, courtesy of Alohilani Resort Waikiki and The Twin Fin Waikiki,” said Daniel Gallagher, Executive Producer of Future Collective. “The Lōkahi Hawai'i campaign leverages Japan’s TikTok and Instagram influencer networks to create a sense of ‘unity and togetherness’ post-COVID, for tourism.”
Delicious food and wine were provided by upscale restaurants, including Ruth’s Chris Waikiki, Vein at Kaka’ako, Redfish Waikiki, Piko at Waikiki Market and Deck Waikiki. The key influencers enjoyed great activities and excursions like an exclusive turtle snorkeling tour, a private party cruise, a guided island tour, and a nature hike thanks to “And You Creations.”
These popular personalities included, most notably, Noah Ishikura and Seina Shimabukuro of the reality show “Terrace House,” along with Mr. Yabatan, Riana Mine, Erika Aizawa, Kaho Shibuya, Reina Saito, and Julian Domanski.
The TikTok Japan regional app features a campaign page offering TikTok users a special contest with a chance to win the grand prize of a trip for two to Hawaii. Winners will receive:
• A three (3) night stay with ocean view hotel rooms
• Roundtrip airfare (NRT / HNL)
• One (1) VIP lunch
• Two (2) VIP dinners
• One (1) dolphin-watching tour
• One (1) circle island tour
In February 2023, Future Collective announced its exclusive partnership with TikTok Japan. Since then, the agency has developed strategic partnerships with the most interesting brands and influencers.
The “Lōkahi Hawai‘i” campaign was organized and curated by Gallagher and Associate Producer Sean Osada as a cross-cultural experience. The campaign infuses Hawaii's practice of lōkahi (togetherness in Hawaiian) with “the power of Japan’s social media influencers,” creating unity and balance.
For more information, visit www.futurecollective.jp.
To view a video about the campaign, visit https://youtu.be/heM8qjKOE2E.
To access the ramp-up to the event, visit
https://www.cenlanow.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/616301010/future-collective-fosters-unity-with-influencers-in-japan-and-hawaii-via-an-innovative-content-marketing-campaign/.
