North America Deep Fryer Market to Generate Sales of US$ 107.9 Million By 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- North America is witnessing a huge demand for deep fryers. The North American deep fryer market witnessed a rise in revenue from US$ 83.34 million in 2022 to US$ 107.90 million in 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
The rising demand for fried food products in the region has led to a significant increase in the deep fryer market in North America. Consumers frequently choose deep fryers due to their speed and convenience. In addition, with the existence of both established firms and new entrants, there is fierce competition in the market. Manufacturers are putting a lot of effort into developing innovative products to meet the changing consumer tastes and to boost energy efficiency and safety features.
The proportion of households choosing home-cooked meals over eating out has significantly increased. Cost reductions, health concerns, and the desire for individualized culinary experiences are driving forces for this development in the deep fryer market in North America. For instance, the number of meals prepared at home each week increased across the board, from 6.2 in the US in 2019 to 6.8 in 2020. In addition, 53% of people were seeking quicker and simpler ways to prepare meals, including new kitchen appliances and straightforward and quick recipes. As a result, this will raise market demand.
Integration of cutting-edge technology and novel features is a growing trend in the North American deep fryer market. Manufacturers are concentrating on creating intelligent deep fryers with automated controls, digital displays, and pre-programmed frying modes. Additionally, as consumers and organizations look for eco-friendly solutions, energy-efficient versions are gaining popularity, which fuels market expansion.
Countertop Deep Fryers to Generate About 44% of Market Revenue Share
In 2022, the countertop deep fryer segment held the highest market share of 40.28% and is likely to capture more than 44% of total revenue by 2031. Countertop deep fryers are ideal for a variety of kitchen configurations and provide the convenience of frying without requiring a dedicated installation or large amounts of space, which is fueling market expansion. Countertop deep fryers are the industry leaders in this niche because of their cost, adaptability, and suitability for small-scale or individual frying requirements.
Electricity Power Source Generates More Than Half of the Revenue Share
The electricity segment dominates the deep fryer market in North America. The electricity segment held more than 68% of the market share in 2022. Due to their simplicity of use, accessibility of power sources, and reliability of heating, electric deep fryers are very popular among consumers. Additionally, they are equipped with heating elements that allow for exact temperature control for effective frying, increasing the demand for the product. Further, the prevalence of electrical infrastructure in North America and the preference for electric equipment in household and commercial settings contribute to the segment's dominance.
United States Generates About 60% of Market Revenue Share
The United States owns the major share in the North America deep fryer market, accounting for over 60% of the market. It has a solid and resilient economy, marked by high consumer purchasing power. This economic strength encourages a culture of ease and pleasure, leading to a large demand for deep fryers.
Consumers in the United States have a well-established predilection for fried meals, making deep fryers an important kitchen item for many houses. The thriving food service industry, including restaurants, cafes, and fast-food chains, further fuels the demand for deep fryers as they respond to the growing customer appetite for fried food options.
The country is also a hotspot for innovation and technological developments in the deep fryer business. Manufacturers in the country consistently endeavor to build sophisticated deep fryers with better features, such as smart controls, energy efficiency, and safety advancements.
Top 5 Players Hold More Than 21% of Market Revenue Share
The market is represented by the presence of numerous well-established players, such as Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, National Presto Industries, Inc., Breville, Hopekings Electric, and Frymaster LLC, which together acquire 21% of the global revenue share. According to Astute Analytica, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company and National Presto Industries, Inc are leading the market with a share of 21% and 15%.
List of Prominent Players
• All-Clad
• Bayou Classic
• Char-Broil
• Chefman
• Eware Appliances
• Farberware
• Frymaster LLC
• Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company
• Hopekings Electric
• Kalorik
• Masterbuilt
• Maxi-Matic
• Meyer Manufacturing Company Limited
• National Presto Industries, Inc.
• Secura
• Vulcan Equipment
• Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
North America deep fryer market segmentation focuses on Type, Power Source, Capacity, Sales Channel, and Country.
By Type
• Countertop Deep Fryers
• Ventless Deep Fryers
• Floor Deep Fryers
• Pressure or Open Fryer
• Others (Open Pot, Tube Tube-Type, Specialty Fryers)
By Power Source
• Gas
• Electricity
By Capacity
• 2L
• 2L-5L
• 5L-8L
• 8L-14L
• Over 14L
By Sales Channel
• Online
o Company Website
o Third-Party Aggregator
• Offline
o Supermarkets/ hypermarkets
o Convenience Stores
o Specialty Stores
By Country
• The United States (US)
• Canada
• Mexico
