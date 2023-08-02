The Growing Air Scrubbers Market for Clean Environments: Worldwide Increase In Maritime Activities Bolsters Industry

global air scrubbers market was valued at $1,883.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,306.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.5%

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Air Scrubber Market by Product Type, Filter Type, and End-User Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global air scrubber market size was valued at $1,883.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,306.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2030.

𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁

An air scrubber eliminates air pollution, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), surface pollutants, pet dander, smells, and dust. The air scrubber continually creates negative ions as air passes through the ducting system. Those negative ions are dispatched to locate and return contaminants floating in air that are too tiny to be caught by a standard air filter.

As indoor air quality becomes a significant concern in various industries and public spaces, the demand for effective air purification solutions has surged. Air scrubbers have emerged as essential tools to remove pollutants and contaminants from the air, ensuring clean and healthy indoor environments. In this blog post, we will explore the air scrubbers market, its rapid growth, and the vital role these devices play in creating safer and more breathable spaces.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀

Key companies profiled in the air scrubber report include Advanced Air Technologies Inc., Amaircare Corporation, Camfil AB, Croll Reynolds, Inc., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Novatek Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, SPX Corporation, Waves Aircon Pvt. Ltd.

The Growth of the Air Scrubbers Market: The air scrubbers market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by several key factors:

Increasing Awareness of Indoor Air Quality: Health-conscious individuals, industries, and governments are increasingly recognizing the impact of poor indoor air quality on health and well-being. This heightened awareness has led to a surge in demand for air purification solutions.

Stringent Regulations: Governments and regulatory bodies are imposing stricter regulations regarding indoor air quality, particularly in commercial and public spaces, to safeguard occupants' health.

Rapid Urbanization and Industrialization: Urbanization and industrial growth have resulted in increased pollution levels, driving the need for effective air purification solutions to combat airborne contaminants.

COVID-19 Pandemic: The global pandemic has highlighted the importance of air purification systems in mitigating the spread of airborne viruses and other pathogens.

Key Applications of Air Scrubbers:

Construction Sites: Air scrubbers are used at construction sites to control dust and particulate matter, ensuring a safer and healthier environment for workers and nearby residents.

Commercial Buildings: Air scrubbers are increasingly being installed in offices, schools, shopping malls, and other commercial establishments to improve indoor air quality and create a comfortable and healthy environment.

Healthcare Facilities: Hospitals and healthcare facilities use air scrubbers to control infectious airborne pathogens and maintain sterile environments for patients and medical staff.

Disaster Restoration: After flooding or fire incidents, air scrubbers are deployed to remove odors, mold, and smoke particles, facilitating the restoration process.

Key Features of Air Scrubbers:

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filters: HEPA filters are crucial components in air scrubbers, capable of capturing particles as small as 0.3 microns with a high efficiency of 99.97%.

Activated Carbon Filters: Activated carbon filters are used to adsorb odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and certain gases from the air, improving indoor air quality.

Variable Speed Fans: Air scrubbers with variable speed fans allow for customized air purification based on the specific environment and pollutant levels.

Portable and Mobile Designs: Many air scrubbers are designed to be portable or have wheels, enabling easy movement to different areas where air purification is needed.

𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸

Regional Segmentation of the Air Scrubbers Market: The air scrubbers market can be segmented based on geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Each region may have specific air quality challenges, regulatory standards, and industrial preferences driving the demand for air scrubbers.

𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄:

The air scrubbers market is witnessing robust growth, driven by increasing awareness of indoor air quality, stricter regulations, and a need for cleaner and healthier indoor spaces. These versatile devices find applications in construction sites, commercial buildings, healthcare facilities, and disaster restoration projects. With features such as HEPA filters, activated carbon filters, and variable speed fans, air scrubbers are capable of efficiently removing particles, pollutants, and odors from the air, providing a safer and more comfortable environment. As the importance of indoor air quality continues to be emphasized, the air scrubbers market is set to play a vital role in creating healthier and cleaner indoor spaces worldwide.