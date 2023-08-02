Vertical Garden Construction Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Ambius, WallyGro, LiveWall
The 2023E-2030 Global Vertical Garden Construction Market study with 132+ market data Tables, Pie charts & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trends, growth factors, industry opinions, and industry-validated market facts to forecast till 2029. The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. Some of the players studied are GreenRoof Systems (United States), Fytogreen Australia (Australia), Vertical Garden Solutions (United Kingdom), Sagegreenlife (United States), WallyGro (United States), Sempergreen (Netherlands), Patrick Blanc (France), LiveWall (United States), Vistafolia (United Kingdom), Ambius (United States), ZTC International Landscape Solutions (China), Biotecture (United Kingdom), ANS Global (United Kingdom), Pocklington Building Systems Ltd. (Canada), SkALE Greenwall (Germany).
The Global Vertical Garden Construction Market was valued at USD 1.52 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.49 Billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 11.24% during 2023-2029.
Definition:
The vertical garden construction market refers to the industry involved in designing, building, and installing vertical gardens, also known as living walls or green walls. Vertical gardens are architectural structures that incorporate vegetation, typically plants and sometimes even herbs or vegetables, grown vertically on a wall or other vertical surfaces. These living walls can be installed both indoors and outdoors, adding a touch of nature to urban environments and bringing numerous benefits to the surrounding area. Companies in this market offer design and planning services to create customized vertical garden solutions that cater to the specific requirements and aesthetics of a given space, whether it's a residential building, commercial property, office space, or public area.
Vertical garden construction companies handle the physical installation of the living walls, which involves building the structural support, and irrigation systems, and planting the chosen vegetation. Selecting appropriate plant species suitable for the specific environment and maintaining vertical gardens to ensure healthy growth and longevity is a critical aspect of the market. Vertical gardens contribute to environmental sustainability by improving air quality, reducing the urban heat island effect, and enhancing biodiversity in urban areas. These green installations enhance the aesthetics of buildings and spaces, offering visual appeal and contributing to a sense of well-being and relaxation. Vertical gardens provide an innovative solution for making the most of limited urban spaces, especially in densely populated areas where horizontal gardening might be challenging.
Market Trends:
• Increasing emphasis on sustainable building practices and green building certifications, such as LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), is driving the adoption of vertical gardens as a way to enhance the environmental performance of buildings.
• The growing recognition of the importance of biophilic design, which incorporates elements of nature into built environments to improve well-being, is contributing to the popularity of vertical gardens.
• The integration of vertical gardens with smart technologies, such as automated irrigation systems and remote monitoring, is gaining traction to optimize plant care and reduce maintenance costs.
Market Drivers:
• Rapid urbanization and the scarcity of horizontal space in cities are driving the demand for vertical gardens as a means of greening urban environments without consuming additional ground space.
• The positive impact of greenery on mental health and overall well-being is encouraging the incorporation of vertical gardens in workplaces, healthcare facilities, and residential properties.
• Vertical gardens contribute to better air quality by filtering pollutants and increasing oxygen levels. They also attract beneficial insects, supporting urban biodiversity.
Market Opportunities:
• The increasing awareness of environmental sustainability and the benefits of green spaces present significant growth opportunities for the vertical garden construction market.
• Vertical gardens can be integrated into various settings, including residential buildings, commercial properties, public spaces, and infrastructure projects, providing a broad range of opportunities.
• Designing and maintaining vertical gardens require specialized horticultural knowledge and ongoing care, which can be challenging for some property owners or construction firms.
• Building vertical gardens on existing structures may require engineering assessments to ensure the walls can support the additional weight and water load.
Target Audience:
• Real Estate and Property Development
• Hospitality and Tourism
• Retail and Shopping Centres
• New Entrants and Investors
• Others
Vertical Garden Construction Market Competitive Analysis
Know your current market situation! Not just new products but ongoing products are also essential to analyze due to ever-changing market dynamics. The study allows marketers to understand consumer trends and segment analysis where they can face a rapid market share drop. Figure out who really the competition is in the marketplace, get to know market share analysis, market position, % Market Share, and segmented revenue.
Players Included in Research Coverage: GreenRoof Systems (United States), Fytogreen Australia (Australia), Vertical Garden Solutions (United Kingdom), Sagegreenlife (United States), WallyGro (United States), Sempergreen (Netherlands), Patrick Blanc (France), LiveWall (United States), Vistafolia (United Kingdom), Ambius (United States), ZTC International Landscape Solutions (China), Biotecture (United Kingdom), ANS Global (United Kingdom), Pocklington Building Systems Ltd. (Canada), SkALE Greenwall (Germany)
Additionally, the Past 2023E-2030 Global Vertical Garden Construction Market data breakdown, Market Entropy to understand development activity and Patent Analysis*, Competitors Swot Analysis, Product Specifications, and Peer Group Analysis including financial metrics are covered.
Segmentation and Targeting
Essential demographic, geographic, psychographic, and behavioral information about business segments in the 2023E-2030 Vertical Garden Construction market is targeted to aid in determining the features the company should encompass in order to fit into the business's requirements. For the Consumer-based market - the study is also classified with Market Maker information in order to understand better who the clients are, their buying behavior, and patterns.
2023E-2030 Vertical Garden Construction Product Types In-Depth: Green Walls, Living Walls, Vertical Trellis Gardens, Others
2023E-2030 Vertical Garden Construction Major Applications/End users: Urban Landscaping, Architecture, and Design, Food Production, Others
2023E-2030 Vertical Garden Construction Major Geographical First Level Segmentation:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
Research Objectives:
- Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, pronounce and examine the value, sales volume, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.
- To share comprehensive information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (opportunities, drivers, growth potential, industry-specific challenges, and risks).
- To analyze the with respect to individual future prospects, growth trends, and their involvement in the total market.
- To analyze reasonable developments such as agreements, expansions new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To deliberately profile the key players and systematically examine their growth strategies.
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
