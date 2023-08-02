Global IoT Market Is Projected To Grow At A 21% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “IoT Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the IoT market research. As per TBRC’s IoT market forecast, the IoT market size is predicted to reach a value of $1057.55 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 21.4% through the forecast period.
The application of IoT in various industries such as automotive industry is driving the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest IoT market share. Major players in the market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, Google Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Amazon Web Services Inc., Bosch Software Innovation GmbH, Huawei Technologies, Intel Corporation, AT & T Inc., Hitachi Data Systems, General Electric, Bright Wolf, C3, Carriots, Concirrus, Connio, Cumulocity, Davra Networks, Device Insight.
Global Market Segments
1) By Platform: Device Management, Application Management, Network Management
2) By End Use Industry: BFSI, Retail, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation, IT & Telecom, Other End-User Industries
3) By Application: Building And Home Automation, Smart Energy And Utilities, Smart Manufacturing, Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, Smart Mobility And Transportation, Other Applications
This is a physical object network that contains integrated technologies that allow it to connect, sense, and interact with internal or external environments. It is a collection of end-to-end services where companies contract with external vendors to design, build, install, and operate IoT solutions, including consulting advice for IoT planning.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. IoT Market Trends And Strategies
4. IoT Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. IoT Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
