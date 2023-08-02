Introducing QuiqNest: Revolutionizing the Real Estate Industry with Value-Added Solutions for Realtors
QuiqNest Unveils a Game-Changing Suite of Tools and Services for Real Estate Agents
QuiqNest is the game-changer the real estate industry needs! With advanced marketing tools, streamlined communication, and a rewarding referral program, it's the ultimate platform for realtors.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The real estate landscape is about to witness a game-changing platform with the launch of QuiqNest, a revolutionary service dedicated to empowering realtors with a suite of value-added solutions. QuiqNest aims to elevate the success of real estate agents by providing them with cutting-edge tools, enhanced marketing capabilities, and a lucrative referral program that drives growth and fosters collaboration.
— John Smith, Real Estate Expert
Affordable and Effective Marketing:
QuiqNest takes affordability and effectiveness to the next level. For just $195 per month after a 2-month trial period, realtors gain access to a powerful marketing platform that works tirelessly to promote QuiqNest.com and showcase properties. As the QuiqNest community of agents grows, so does the marketing reach, benefitting all participants and ensuring a thriving ecosystem.
Complimentary Docusign for Realtors:
In recognition of the importance of seamless document management, QuiqNest provides every agent with a complimentary Docusign subscription valued at $240. This invaluable resource streamlines the process of signing rental or sale agreements, helping realtors work more efficiently and close deals faster.
Streamlined Communication for Quick Closings:
QuiqNest understands that timely communication is critical in the real estate business. To facilitate quick and smooth deal closures, QuiqNest offers a centralized communication platform that enables realtors to collaborate effectively with clients, colleagues, and stakeholders. Say goodbye to communication bottlenecks and embrace a more productive workflow.
Off-Market Property Showcase:
Agents can expand their listing reach by adding off-market properties directly from their agent dashboard on QuiqNest. This feature opens doors to new opportunities and ensures that realtors can present a diverse portfolio of properties to their clients.
Enhanced Business Management with Hubspot CRM:
QuiqNest is proud to integrate Hubspot CRM into its platform, equipping agents with advanced tools to manage client relationships and sales pipelines more effectively. The power of Hubspot CRM combined with QuiqNest's other features creates a potent resource for real estate professionals.
Rewarding Agent Referral Program:
QuiqNest believes in rewarding collaboration and community growth. With their agent referral program, realtors who bring new agents to QuiqNest can earn 10% of the monthly marketing fee paid by their referred agents. Furthermore, the main agent will receive an additional 5% from the marketing fee when their referred agents close deals through QuiqNest. This incentivized referral program nurtures a sense of camaraderie and ensures that success is shared among all members of the QuiqNest family.
Exclusive Access to Affiliate Dashboard:
To add another layer of transparency and convenience, QuiqNest provides its agents with an intuitive Affiliate Dashboard. This real-time dashboard offers insights into referred agents and earnings, empowering realtors to optimize their referral efforts and maximize their earnings.
QuiqNest is committed to empowering realtors with the tools and resources needed to thrive in a competitive real estate industry. The platform's holistic approach to value-added services will revolutionize the way real estate agents conduct business and build a thriving community.
Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to elevate your real estate career with QuiqNest. Join today and embark on a journey towards success and growth!
