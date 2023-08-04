Developer of Manga Specialized AI, Orange Raises 1.8 Million USD Deep learning model of Orange's AI Orange Inc. Logo

By using its "Manga AI Localization" system, it aims to increase officially localized manga from Japan by more than 10x to the global market

In 10 years, I would like to realize a world where people all over the world can read 'every' Japanese masterpiece manga in their own native languages.” — Shoko Ugaki, Founder and CEO of Orange

TOKYO, JAPAN, August 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Orange, a developer of manga specialized AI from Japan, announces that it has raised approximately 1.8 million USD*, led by Globis Capital Partners, Chiba Dojo Fund, and other private investors.

*1 USD = 140 yen used as the exchange rate

With the mission of "Creating a world where everyone enjoys manga" since its founding in 2021, Orange has been developing various manga specialized deep learning models centered on computer vision and natural language processing with a team of the world's best machine learning engineers.

One of these models, "Manga AI Localization" has automated much of the traditional manga localization process by pipelining a variety of in-house models. This has allowed Orange to localize manga much more quickly and inexpensively, along with guaranteed translation quality assurance from a human professional.

As the first manga using the “Manga AI Localization” system, it has released “Neko Oji: The Guy that got Reincarnated as a Cat” on Twitter and TikTok. “Neko Oji” is a popular Twitter manga in Japan, created by Mr. Yajima with over 500,000 followers.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/neko_oji_en

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@neko_oji_en

Below is a promotion video introducing how the AI works, which can be viewed with subtitles.

https://youtu.be/MxZbzEMl060

■ Upcoming Plans

By utilizing "Manga AI Localization" (*1) and collaborating with translators, Orange aims to increase the number of Japanese to English officially localized manga from the current 100 manga books per month(*2) published from Japan, to more than 1,000 manga books per month within a few years.

Funds raised will be used mainly for recruitment / development / computing resources (GPU). Orange will continue to develop various deep learning models related to manga, such as system expansion (increase in the number of supported languages, additional functions, etc.), model improvements, AI-based watermark, manga storyboard generation model, and 3D cel shading model.

(*1) "Manga AI Localization" is not provided externally, but is a localization tool for Orange's internal use only.

(*2) Orange's research results from Amazon.com

Shoko Ugaki, Founder and CEO of Orange commented,

“Since the release of Transformer in 2017, there has been even greater attention and capital for deep learning models in the United States. On the other hand in Japan, the release of ChatGPT has finally brought attention to it.

I founded Orange because I believe that by utilizing deep learning technology, we will be able to deliver a lot more manga globally and multilingually than ever before.

In 10 years, I would like to realize a world where people all over the world can read 'every' Japanese masterpiece manga in their own native languages.

Also, Orange is still in a situation where we are overwhelmingly short of computing resources (GPU machines). If you are interested in supporting us in any way with computing resources, we would be very happy to hear from you.”

About Orange Inc.

With a mission of "Creating a world where everyone enjoys manga" since our founding in 2021, Orange has been developing various manga specialized deep learning models centered on computer vision and natural language processing with a team of the world's best machine learning engineers.

https://orange0.ai/

Check out how the "Manga AI Localization" system works!