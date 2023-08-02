Global Mortgage Group Launches “International HNW Private Debt Advisory” Division
Global Mortgage Group Addresses the Growing Demand for High-Value Asset-Backed Lending Options for High-Net-Worth Clients Globally.
Global Mortgage Group (GMG), a leading international mortgage originator, has created a new business division called "International Private Debt Advisory" to address the growing need for high-value asset-backed lending options for high-net-worth clients and family offices globally.
— Donald Klip
"In Asia, lending has been dominated by banks, but as the availability of traditional lending options becomes increasingly scarce, the need for private lending options will grow," says Donald Klip, Co-founder of Global Mortgage Group.
Global Mortgage Group specializes in catering to the unique needs of high-net-worth (HNW) individuals and foreigners seeking to access liquidity without the need for a deep dive into personal and company financials. GMG offers these customized liquidity solutions worldwide, including the U.S.A., Australia, U.K., Canada, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Dubai.
"Having funded nearly $200M of bridging loans year to date in Singapore alone, including several Good Class Bungalows, we are the clear leader in high-value private debt origination in Singapore, winning many awards over the past few years and garnering the trust of the private banking and high net worth community here. Our team of former senior bankers, coupled with our track record, understands the benefits of bridging loans and how it can help Asian high net worth families with their cash flow requirements," says Klip.
About Global Mortgage Group:
Global Mortgage Group is a leading international mortgage originator that specializes in offering customized financial solutions for high-net-worth individuals and foreign investors. With a track record of success in funding significant real estate transactions in Singapore and globally, Global Mortgage Group provides flexible and personalized mortgage options to meet the diverse needs of its clients worldwide.
For more information, please visit www.GMG.asia or call +65 9773-0273.
