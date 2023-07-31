UZBEKISTAN, July 31 - A delegation led by the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Korea arrives in Uzbekistan

On August 1, the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Lieutenant-General Bakhodir Kurbanov, received a delegation led by the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Korea, Lee Jong-Sup, who arrived in Uzbekistan on an official visit.

An official meeting of the guests was held with the participation of the guard of honor. The military band played the national anthems of the two countries.

At the meeting on bilateral cooperation held in the central office of the Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Bakhodir Kurbanov, greeting his Korean counterpart, emphasized that although the two countries are geographically far from each other, our peoples are spiritually close, they are united by cultural ties and values. The Minister of Defense of Uzbekistan also stressed that close friendly relations are moving to a new level of strategic partnership, and allied relations are strengthening.

The defense ministers of the two countries came up with promising proposals for continuing cooperation in the military sphere and dwelled on the issues outlined for further implementation.

According to the Ministry of Defense, after the official meeting, the military delegation of the Republic of Korea visited the Academy of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Uzbekistan to get acquainted with its activities and infrastructure.

Source: UzA