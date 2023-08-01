Additional opportunities in the geological industry defined

UZBEKISTAN, August 1 - On August 1, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev became familiar with a presentation on measures to increase reserves and the volume of mineral development.

Thanks to the high attention paid to the geological sphere and the introduction of modern technologies, opportunities for discovering underground resources have expanded in Uzbekistan. Foreign investors are investing their capital in projects to develop and process these riches.

In particular, 15 new kaolin processing projects worth $148 million have been launched over the past six years. As a result, the output volume of finished products increased almost 2 times. Exports reached $65 million. During the same period, the volume of coal production increased 1.4 times and reached 5.4 million tons.

During the presentation, information was provided on plans in geology, including increasing reserves of uranium, kaolin, and coal.

It was noted that it is planned to produce 6.7 million tons of coal this year.

33 projects worth $620 million in kaolin are being implemented. Due to the production of high-value-added products from these raw materials, it is planned to increase exports to $81 million this year and $180 million by 2030.

The exploration work on increasing uranium reserves will continue jointly with foreign companies.

The Head of state noted the opportunities for further improvement of indicators in these areas. The task was set to increase production volume, effectively using the available raw material base, unique technologies, and human resources.

Instructions were given to accelerate geological exploration by transferring 5 promising coal sites in Surkhandarya to the private sector and introduce technologies for improving the quality and sorting of coal mined in Angren.

It was noted that it is necessary to explore new kaolin deposits and increase its reserves to 200 million tons, increasing the number of projects for processing this raw material.

Measures have been defined to attract foreign investors to develop hydrothermal and black shale uranium deposits.

