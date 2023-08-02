Krakatoa Technologies Celebrates Key Milestone as RISC-V Core Startup with Big Order from PT Andreal Industri Primatama
PT Andreal Industri Primatama has ordered hundreds of million SIM cards with RISC-V core annually from Krakatoa Technologies, an agile RISC-V core startup.SINGAPORE, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Krakatoa Technologies, an agile RISC-V core startup, is thrilled to announce a momentous milestone in its growth trajectory. Today, PT Andreal Industri Primatama, a prominent player in the technology industry, has placed a substantial order to procure hundreds of million units of SIM cards integrated with RISC-V core annually for the dynamic Indonesian market. This significant order serves as a testament to the excellence of Krakatoa Technologies' RISC-V core Intellectual Properties (IPs) and the company's unwavering commitment to providing cutting-edge vertical solutions.
With this momentous order, Krakatoa Technologies solidifies its position as a trusted provider of innovative RISC-V core solutions in the industry. The CEO of Krakatoa Technologies, Bondan Rufen, expressed his sincere gratitude for the client's confidence in the team and their RISC-V core IPs.
"We are immensely honored and grateful for the trust PT Andreal Industri Primatama has placed in Krakatoa Technologies and our RISC-V core IPs. This order exemplifies the hard work and dedication of our team in developing top-notch RISC-V core solutions that meet the diverse needs of our clients," said Bondan Rufen. "We remain committed to delivering excellence and empowering our partners with cutting-edge technologies to drive innovation and growth in the Indonesian market."
RISC-V is an open-source instruction set architecture that offers scalability, flexibility, and performance benefits, making it an increasingly popular choice for various applications. Krakatoa Technologies' RISC-V core IPs have garnered recognition for their exceptional performance, power efficiency, and versatility, enabling seamless integration into diverse products.
As an agile RISC-V core startup, Krakatoa Technologies continues to push the boundaries of innovation, fostering strategic collaborations, and delivering bespoke vertical solutions to address the evolving demands of the technology landscape.
About Krakatoa Technologies:
Krakatoa Technologies is a leading RISC-V core startup based in Singapore, committed to driving the next generation of processor technologies. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and efficiency, the company offers cutting-edge RISC-V core IPs and vertical solutions for diverse applications. Krakatoa Technologies' dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction has established its reputation as a trusted partner for businesses seeking great processor solutions.
