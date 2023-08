Krakatoa Technologies Celebrates Key Milestone as RISC-V Core Startup with Big Order from PT Andreal Industri Primatama

Krakatoa Technologies

PT Andreal Industri Primatama has ordered hundreds of million SIM cards with RISC-V core annually from Krakatoa Technologies, an agile RISC-V core startup.

SINGAPORE, August 2, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Krakatoa Technologies , an agile RISC-V core startup, is thrilled to announce a momentous milestone in its growth trajectory. Today, PT Andreal Industri Primatama, a prominent player in the technology industry, has placed a substantial order to procure hundreds of million units of SIM cards integrated with RISC-V core annually for the dynamic Indonesian market. This significant order serves as a testament to the excellence of Krakatoa Technologies' RISC-V core Intellectual Properties (IPs) and the company's unwavering commitment to providing cutting-edge vertical solutions.With this momentous order, Krakatoa Technologies solidifies its position as a trusted provider of innovative RISC-V core solutions in the industry. The CEO of Krakatoa Technologies, Bondan Rufen, expressed his sincere gratitude for the client's confidence in the team and their RISC-V core IPs."We are immensely honored and grateful for the trust PT Andreal Industri Primatama has placed in Krakatoa Technologies and our RISC-V core IPs. This order exemplifies the hard work and dedication of our team in developing top-notch RISC-V core solutions that meet the diverse needs of our clients," said Bondan Rufen. "We remain committed to delivering excellence and empowering our partners with cutting-edge technologies to drive innovation and growth in the Indonesian market."RISC-V is an open-source instruction set architecture that offers scalability, flexibility, and performance benefits, making it an increasingly popular choice for various applications. Krakatoa Technologies' RISC-V core IPs have garnered recognition for their exceptional performance, power efficiency, and versatility, enabling seamless integration into diverse products.As an agile RISC-V core startup, Krakatoa Technologies continues to push the boundaries of innovation, fostering strategic collaborations, and delivering bespoke vertical solutions to address the evolving demands of the technology landscape.About Krakatoa Technologies:Krakatoa Technologies is a leading RISC-V core startup based in Singapore, committed to driving the next generation of processor technologies. With a focus on innovation, scalability, and efficiency, the company offers cutting-edge RISC-V core IPs and vertical solutions for diverse applications. Krakatoa Technologies' dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction has established its reputation as a trusted partner for businesses seeking great processor solutions.For media inquiries or more information about Krakatoa Technologies, please contact Sonya Octavia at sonya@krakatoa-tech.com.Website: https://krakatoa-tech.com