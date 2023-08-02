NexGen Networks Unveils a Global Blockchain Interconnect Exchange Network
Revolutionizing Secure Blockchain TransactionsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NexGen Networks, a global digital infrastructure company and the premier provider of fiber optic-based network solutions to the world’s top financial services firms and global enterprises, thrilled to announce the launch of its cutting-edge Blockchain Interconnect Exchange.. This innovative solution securely transports blockchain transactions across our extensive network, bringing unparalleled efficiency, security, and scalability to not only financial institutions but also a wide range of industries.
Blockchain technology has emerged as a transformative force, revolutionizing various sectors beyond finance, including supply chain, healthcare, logistics, and so many more. Recognizing the need for a robust and secure network infrastructure to support these industries, NexGen Networks has developed the Blockchain Interconnect Exchange Network offering a secure and seamless global interconnection solution.
"The launch of our Blockchain Interconnect Exchange represents a significant milestone in driving secure and scalable blockchain transactions across many industries," said Jeffrey Barth, President of NexGen Networks. "By providing seamless interoperability, enhanced security, and scalable transaction processing, we empower businesses to unlock the full potential of blockchain technology and drive digital transformation."
Key Features & Benefits:
* Enhanced Security and Data Integrity over a private network: Ensures end-to-end tamper-proof data integrity, providing utmost security for blockchain transactions across industries. Organizations can confidently conduct sensitive transactions and securely share data without compromising privacy or integrity. Our state-of-the-art security measures provide peace of mind to financial institutions, protecting their valuable assets and confidential information.
* Improved Speed and Scalability: Leveraging our network infrastructure, facilitates lightning-fast transaction speeds and seamless scalability. The network eliminates bottlenecks and latency issues, enabling real-time transaction processing and empowering industries to handle increasing transaction volumes efficiently.
* Simplified Integration: Designed to seamlessly integrate with existing blockchain infrastructure and applications. Financial institutions can leverage our APIs and connectors to streamline integration, reducing implementation complexities and accelerating time-to-market for blockchain initiatives.
* Reliable and Global Reach: NexGen Networks' global presence and extensive peering relationships enable financial institutions to connect with blockchain networks across the globe. Our expansive network footprint allows for efficient and secure cross-border transactions, empowering organizations to tap into international markets and explore new business opportunities.
NexGen’s Blockchain Interconnect Exchange is available for organizations seeking secure and seamless connectivity across multiple blockchain platforms.
To learn more about how NexGen Networks can elevate your organization through the power of blockchain, please contact our sales team.
About NexGen Networks
NexGen Networks, is the premier provider of tailored, high-capacity communications services to carrier and enterprise customers. NexGen Networks is committed to delivering cost-effective, custom solutions coupled with superior industry expertise, service and support that allows for unparalleled time to market connectivity. It offers a comprehensive suite of facilities-based services including: Ethernet, SD-WAN, Global Cloud, Global Multi Cloud, Wavelength, Dark Fiber, Internet Access, Colocation and more. Its fiber optic network leverages unique rights-of-way that deliver connectivity to the major metropolitan areas in North America, Europe and the Far East. While consistently building upon its private and public IP and Ethernet expertise and evolving its capabilities to continually meet the needs of its customers, large and small, it has continued to maintain a superior standard of customer service and support.
Website : https://www.nexgen-net.com/
Jeffrey Barth
NexGen Networks Corporation
+1 212-360-2373
email us here