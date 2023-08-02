Excel Legacy Group Designs and Executes ESOPs for Businesses in a Variety of Industries

There is no cookie-cutter formula for an ESOP. It must be customized for the needs of the specific business.

As many business owners know, ESOP (employee stock ownership plan) planning is not only growingly popular but critical for a smooth business transition. ESOP maximizes and protects the interests of stakeholders, customers, employees, and investors, and is ready for the business’ long-term success.

But the value of an ESOP is not limited to only some businesses. Excel Legacy Group (ELG) designs and executes ESOPs for many businesses, in a variety of Industries. Transportation. Construction. Agriculture and Mining. Architecture and Engineering. Manufacturing and Distribution. Financial, Insurance, and Real Estate. And others.

“There is really no cookie-cutter formula for an ESOP,” points out Patti Plough, the respected President, and CEO of the Excel Legacy Group (ELG). “Most businesses have their own unique structures, strategies, needs, and situations. A carefully developed ESOP can help business owners prepare for retirement or exiting their business in a dignified way while protecting their legacy, their business culture, and their trusted employees.

“And our specialty is that we make ESOP planning and implementation efficient and business-specific. It’s what we do! Our firm is exclusively focused on the unique and specific design and execution of shareholder succession, using an ESOP.”

The expert ELG advisors, lawyers, and investment bankers not only help companies determine whether and how to establish and finance new ESOPs, they are experienced with customizing the planning to fit the specific needs of the business, in any industry.

Each member of the ELG team has held high-level leadership positions with large institutional organizations. They have come together to create an agile corporate finance firm with only one focus and commitment: to create unique succession solutions tailored to each selling shareholder, using employee ownership (ESOP) as the vehicle.

About Excel Legacy Group, LLC:

