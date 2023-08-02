DC GREENS ANNOUNCES FIVE NEW ONSITE PARTNERS AT THE WELL AT OXON RUN
The new partnerships will bring concerts, youth programming, food education and more to the Well’s second growing season.WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Well at Oxon Run, an innovative, intergenerational farm and wellness space in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Ward 8, is excited to announce five new partnerships to enhance community engagement in 2023. New partners in the space include: Congress Heights Arts and Culture Center, Congress Heights Community Training & Development Corporation, Connected to Culture, DC GoGreen, and FRESHFARM.
The Well, powered and operated by DC Greens, launched in 2021 as a partnership among DC Greens, the D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation, the Green Scheme, Friends of Oxon Run and Soul of the City. Sitting on one acre of land with 20,000 square feet dedicated to fruit and vegetable production, the site offers large community convening places, an outdoor classroom, a greenhouse, and a newly planted fruit orchard. In its second season, The Well will welcome hundreds of neighbors and friends onto the farm for events, activities, on-farm classes and volunteer opportunities.
The Well’s new programming and maintenance partners will support DC Greens in making the farm a welcoming and engaging place for community members by providing the following services:
- Congress Heights Arts and Culture Center will offer twice weekly, 1-hour programs geared toward youth (e.g., painting, poetry, and yoga).
- Congress Heights Community Training & Development Corporation will hold three community events at the space.
- Connected to Culture will host two community concerts.
- DC GoGreen will provide landscaping, maintenance, bay scape maintenance, bayscaping, and gravel maintenance, as well as compostable waste removal.
- FRESHFARM will lead a cook camp and one food education program each month.
DC Greens also looks forward to continuing to work with their long-time partners in the space, the Green Scheme, which provides youth programming and educational field trips, and Friends of Oxon Run Park, who serve as trustees for the hundreds of acres of park land surrounding The Well and work to conserve natural resources and preserve green space in Ward 8.
“These new partnerships are very exciting, especially since this is just our second season,” says Tiffany FitzGerald, Executive Director of DC Greens. “Each of our new partners have a deep respect for the community and its needs, as well as years of experience in community programming. I know they will be a fantastic complement to the ongoing work in this shared space.”
To learn more about The Well at Oxon Run, its programs and how to partner with the community space, visit https://www.dcgreens.org.
About DC Greens
DC Greens is a Black-led, multiracial organization that uses the power of equitable food policy, education, and access to build a more just and resilient food system in our nation's capital. It works with DC residents experiencing food insecurity to build power using tools and strategies to influence the production, accessibility and affordability of nutritious foods. Key programmatic pillars include the Produce Prescription Program which advances a “Food is Medicine” approach and the Well at Oxon Run, a community health intervention and place-based endeavor that promotes healing in healthy green spaces as well as programming that addresses the root causes of food insecurity. Visit DC Greens at https://www.dcgreens.org.
