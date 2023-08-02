The inaugural Philly Black Wine Fest Powered By Kabila Events Announced For September 9th
Philly Black Wine Fest is a celebration of Black-owned wine brands and cultural connections.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The city of brotherly love is buzzing with excitement as the inaugural Philly Black Wine Fest, powered by Kabila Events, approaches on Saturday, September 9, 2023. This highly anticipated event will occur from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Cherry Street Pier on Christopher Columbus Blvd, providing a perfect setting to host a vibrant festival with its stunning waterfront view and an array of local attractions.
The Philly Black Wine Festival is a one-of-a-kind event that brings together over 20+ Black-owned and minority-owned businesses and will provide wine tasting and product samples, live music and art showcase, and curated drink and food vendors. Apart from the traditional festival setting, this event will have a handpicked collection of activations that incorporate entertainment and culturally inclusive education.
Through branded event activations, targeted marketing, and visibility, the overarching goal is to establish meaningful relationships between mission-aligned brands and diverse communities.
Founder and Lead Curator of Kabila Events, Sonia Blount, explains, "We are seeking mission-aligned companies committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Our attendees are dedicated to connecting with brands and prioritize giving back to the community along with a wide range of top quality products and services.”
"We anticipate over 500+ diverse attendees, primarily representing the age group of 28 to 45 years old. Our virtual outreach reaches an impressive 25,000 individuals, and we are thrilled to partner with over 40+ Black-owned vendors for this momentous occasion," added Sonia Blount.
The Philly Black Wine Fest comes at a critical time in the industry, as Black-owned wineries account for less than 1 percent of all U.S. wineries, while Black people make up more than 10 percent of American wine consumers (Wine Advisory). The challenges Black wine entrepreneurs face include a lack of financial capital, systemic racism, and confusing wine regulations. Notably, over 77% of these businesses were not certified as Minority-Owned Business Enterprises (MBE) or an equivalent (Forbes).
As a Black-Women Owned business, Kabila Events is dedicated to creating impactful experiences that deliver measurable results, providing memorable experiences for clients, and cultivating spaces that support and celebrate traditionally underrepresented industries. Their vision extends beyond the Philly Black Wine Fest, with plans to host a series of events to connect underrepresented businesses with diverse audiences.
Kabila Events and Sonia Blount welcome companies and individuals to participate and support the Philly Black Wine Fest, offering various sponsorship packages that provide an extraordinary opportunity to join an event that celebrates culture, diversity and creative economics.
Tickets for the Philly Black Wine Fest are available now at www.phillyblackwinefest.com.
Details for the Inaugural Philly Black Wine Fest :
Date: September 9, 2023
Time: 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Location: Cherry Street Pier, 121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA.
About Kabila Events:
Led by Sonia Blount, Kabila Events is a Black-Women Owned business with a mission to create impactful experiences that celebrate and support traditionally underrepresented industries. Through their events, Kabila Events aims to connect diverse audiences with underrepresented businesses, fostering connections and providing memorable experiences for clients.
For updates, follow on Social Media: @Phillyblackwinefest.
