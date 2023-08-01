Submit Release
To His Excellency Mr. Alain Berset, President of the Swiss Confederation

AZERBAIJAN, August 1 - 01 August 2023, 12:11

Esteemed Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate You and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of your country.

I believe that through our joint efforts friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Switzerland and our mutually beneficial cooperation will continue to develop and strengthen in line with the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I extend my best wishes to You, and wish the Swiss Confederation everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 29 July 2023

