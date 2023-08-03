Submit Release
Benedetta: The Pioneering All Botanical Skin Care Line Offering 25% OFF During Their ANNUAL HARVEST SALE 8/5 & 8/6

Benedetta's Annual Harvest Sale - 25% OFF - August 5th & 6th

PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Benedetta, the revolutionary all botanical clean skin care brand, proudly announces its annual harvest sale offering 25% OFF sitewide this weekend August 5th and 6th. Founded by Julia Faller in 1996, Benedetta is the first of its kind, embracing certified organic and biodynamic agriculture with functional formulations.

Benedetta's authenticity and purpose sets it apart from the rest. No single botanical or ingredient is as useful or bioavailable to the skin until they are unified to create a purpose. By understanding the true methodology of what the skin needs to be healthy and balanced, Benedetta's formulations become functional skin care preparations that purify, correct, protect, and nourish without resorting to pharmaceuticals or falsified ingredients.

"I marry the intelligence and wisdom of botanicals in a way that resonates with our vital core and functions of the skin," says Julia Faller.

With a 5-Step Day and 3-Step Night Facial Regimen, Benedetta caters to diverse skin needs. Emphasizing certified organic and biodynamic ingredients, the brand fosters a close relationship with family-owned farms domestic and worldwide.

About Julia Faller:
Julia Faller, the visionary founder and formulator behind Benedetta, has set a revolutionary tone and language for nourishing skin care formulations entirely composed of plants and botanicals. With expertise in medical aromatherapy, botanical chemistry, homeopathy, quantum physics, and nutrition, combined with her practice as a licensed esthetician and Jin Shin practitioner, Julia's authentic formulations pave the way for the brand's success.

Don't miss this limited-time opportunity to transform your skincare routine. Visit www.benedetta.com this Saturday and Sunday - August 5th and 6th to take advantage of their Annual Harvest Sale for 25% OFF sitewide on Benedetta's entire collection of preparations.

Daniela Guido
Benedetta, Inc.
+1 707-665-3904
email us here
