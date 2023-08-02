DatamanUSA features its services at the Annual M.A.S.C Conference

DatamanUSA LLC, is a leader in providing comprehensive staffing services. HGACBuy Cooperative Purchasing Agreement M.A.S.C Conference 2023

MASC represents and serves South Carolina's 271 incorporated municipalities.

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2000, DatamanUSA is a leader in providing comprehensive Staffing Services in categories that include but is not limited to Information Technology, Clerical/administrative staff, Healthcare Support, as well as IT Consulting services for both the public and private sector. Dataman got a chance to showcase its capabilities at the recent Annual Municipal Association of South Carolina (M.A.S.C) Conference that was held from July 27th, 2023, to July 30th, 2023, at Greenville, SC. The conference gives elected officials the opportunity to network with other elected officials and vendors to share ideas, concerns, and proven strategies.

DatamanUSA was awarded the HGACBuy Cooperative Purchasing Agreement for temporary staffing, direct-hire, and other employer services in categories that include Accounting, Administrative Support and Clerical, Education, General Services and Material Handling Support, Health, Information Technology, Procurement, Professional, Scientific, Miscellaneous. As a partner of HGACBuy, Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) members can utilize HGACBuy cooperative contract to procure services.

In the words of Nidhi Saxena, President, DatamanUSA, “The Annual MASC Conference 2023 was a huge turnaround as it gave Dataman an opportunity to showcase its capabilities and network with various community leaders at the MASC Conference. We are excited to help them with issues that are prevalent in small towns and cities in South Carolina and across the country. Dataman has been working with State of South Carolina state agencies and has extensively worked with municipal corporations and local governments across United State. We look forward to leveraging our expertise for MASC members via HGACBuy contract. DatamanUSA, Dataman Health and Dataman Temps support all staffing types to serve as a single organization for staffing need.”

About DatamanUSA, Dataman Temps and Dataman Health

DatamanUSA, LLC is a full-service staffing firm and IT Solutions company with a reputation for client care and business integrity. Since 2000, we have provided professional, customer-driven service with the goal of creating a comprehensively successful business relationship. Our candidates are thoroughly screened and prepared to handle our clients’ needs. Dataman Health focuses on healthcare staffing and supports hospitals and other state government agencies with healthcare staff (RN, LPN etc.). Dataman Temps focuses on the client’s temporary staffing needs. Dataman Temps have experienced recruiters to cater to its client’s temporary staffing needs.

About HGACBuy

HGACBuy is a nationwide government procurement service striving to make the governmental procurement process more efficient. Units of local government, including non-profits providing governmental services, are eligible to become participating members of the HGACBuy Cooperative. HGACBuy has more than 40 years of experience in cooperative purchasing and serves more than six thousand local governments across the United States.

About MASC

The Municipal Association of South Carolina (MASC) was formed in 1930. The association is dedicated to the principle of its founding members: to offer the services, programs and tools that will give municipal officials the knowledge, experience, and tools for enabling the most efficient and effective operation of their municipalities in the complex world of municipal government.