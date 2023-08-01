Submit Release
RYZR Introduces Revolutionary Emotional Intelligence and Love Style Assessment Products

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, RYZR, a pioneering health and wellness company leveraging science and technology to empower individuals with accurate self-knowledge and paths to improvement, announced a major website update. The company's co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Erica Koelling, announced the launch of two groundbreaking assessment products, an Emotional Intelligence Assessment, and a Love Style Assessment.

"This is a momentous milestone for RYZR. We believe these new assessments will help individuals understand their emotional quotient and their style of love and relationships better, ultimately aiding them on their path to becoming the best version of themselves," said Erica Koelling.

The Emotional Intelligence Assessment provides an in-depth understanding of a person's ability to perceive, control, and evaluate emotions in both themselves and others. It can play a vital role in personal growth, development, and relationship management. The Love Style Assessment, on the other hand, provides insights into an individual's approach to love and relationships, helping them navigate their personal lives more effectively.

In addition to the new products, RYZR's website update also includes a free lite version of the personalized report for all six products, further expanding the company's vision; democratizing self-awareness, enabling upliftment, and perpetuating progress.

RYZR's assessments, now totaling six, include the Strengths, Values, Career, Love, Emotional Intelligence, and Vitality Assessments. They vary between 62 and 112 evaluation points and take between 15 and 30 minutes to complete.

Upon completion of the assessments, customers instantly receive a comprehensive report providing accurate self-knowledge, an analysis of the critical attributes evaluated, and a recommended plan to leverage these key findings into their lives.

For more information about the latest assessments and RYZR's commitment to enhancing human potential, please visit https://ryzr.com

About RYZR

RYZR is a leading science & technology-based Health & Wellness company that uses proprietary algorithmic models to evaluate and assess an individual's key attributes. By providing accurate self-knowledge and a path to improvement, RYZR helps individuals elevate to the best versions of themselves.

