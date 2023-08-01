Author Discovers Closest Thing to Time Traveling Through Exploring Her Past Lives

Book Cover

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alla Kaluzhny is an award-winning author of the book, "Turning the Pages: How Exploring My Past Lives Led Me on the Journey of Healing Memories, and What I Learned While Traveling Back in Time." Readers familiar with reincarnation and its similar concepts may find this book a fascinating read as it chronicles the multiple lives that the author has lived through guided meditation and various regressive therapy practices.

In the book, the author starts from the beginning, i.e., the first memory of her life she could recall. After discovering that her recent memories often intertwine with feelings, thoughts, and sensations that are foreign yet familiar, she deduced that perhaps there is something worth learning. After all, signs and symbols have deeper meanings behind them.

Since then, she has been on a journey of self-discovery and healing. Aside from her experiences, many people she has met and even pets also play an essential role in her personal voyage. While time travel has yet to become a reality, the author has easily discovered the closest yet most intimate way to head back into the past. Many of the people (and even pets) in her current life have influenced her previous forms in one way or another. From her friends to even her pet dog, Pepper, the author shines a light on how certain bonds can never be broken, even between humans and animals.

Discovering ourselves through our past can help heal wounds by finding recognizable patterns in our behavior, thoughts, and feelings. When we take the time to look at things from the very beginning and examine them honestly and objectively, we can then take the following steps to ensure the healing process continues.

Jennifer Kauffman, Bestselling author and award-winning film producer, has high praise for the author's debut work. In her review, she wrote:

"Turning the Pages is a must read for anyone who seeks to understand and heal their past lives. I'm in awe of Alla's courage to write such an impactful and powerful book about a subject that most people do not want to speak about. I found the book to be captivating, uplifting, and healing."

Interested readers of Ms. Kaluzhny's work will find her book available on Amazon in both eBook and Paperback formats. You can also find copies of her work through other retail shops online and in physical stores. You may reach her at her official website.

