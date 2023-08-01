Update No. 2: Shaftsbury Barracks / Fatal motor-vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23B3002850

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Lacoste

STATION: Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: About 4:53 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2023

STREET: VT Route 30

TOWN: Dorset

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Morse Hill Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry blacktop free of debris or defects

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Ryan M. Koss

AGE: 35

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Dorset, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Element

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major damage to front end passenger side

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Richard Treat Williams

AGE: 71

SEAT BELT? N/A

HELMET? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester Center, VT

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: Albany Medical Center, Albany, NY

VEHICLE YEAR: 1986

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: VT700c

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front-end damage

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

The office of Bennington County State’s Attorney Erica Marthage has completed its review of the June 12, 2023, vehicle crash that resulted in the death of Richard Treat Williams of Manchester Center.

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, the prosecutor’s office requested that the Vermont State Police issue a citation on a charge of grossly negligent operation with death resulting to Ryan Koss, 35, of Dorset, who was driving the Honda Element SUV that turned into the path of Mr. Williams’ motorcycle. Mr. Williams suffered critical injuries in the crash and subsequently was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York. The Medical Examiner’s Office in New York determined that Mr. Williams died of severe trauma and blood loss as a result of the crash.

The Vermont State Police contacted Mr. Koss on Tuesday evening. He voluntarily met with troopers at the Shaftsbury Barracks, where he was processed on the charge and released. He is due to appear for arraignment at 8:15 a.m. Sept. 25, 2023, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Bennington.

No additional details are available at this time. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Mr. Koss’ arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office to confirm details of the hearing.

***Update No. 1, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023***

The investigation into Monday’s fatal crash in Dorset, Vermont, is continuing today. The Crash Reconstruction Team has been on scene, and their work is ongoing this afternoon.

Lt. Steven Coote, commander of the Shaftsbury Barracks, will be available to speak with members of the media in a virtual briefing via Microsoft Teams at 2:15 p.m. today. If you would like to participate, please email Vermont State Police Public Information Officer Adam Silverman at adam.silverman@vermont.gov before 2 p.m.

VSP will continue to provide updates as the investigation continues.

***Initial news release, 10:40 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2023***

The Vermont State Police is investigating a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle Monday afternoon, June 12, 2023, in Dorset in which the operator of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries.

The motorcyclist is identified as Richard Treat Williams, 71, of Manchester Center, Vermont.

The crash occurred at about 4:53 p.m. Monday on Vermont Route 30 just north of Morse Hill Road when a southbound 2008 Honda Element driven by Ryan M. Koss, 35, of Dorset, Vermont, attempted to turn left into a parking lot. Initial investigation indicates the Element stopped, signaled a left turn, and then turned into the path of a northbound 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle operated by Williams. Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead. Koss was checked by medical personnel at the scene for minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

The investigation into this crash is in its early stages. A member of the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was on scene Monday evening, and team members will return to the location of the collision Tuesday, June 13, to continue processing the scene.

Any witnesses to the crash or those with information about the incident are asked to call the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further details are available at this time. The state police will release additional information as the investigation progresses.

