Dawn of an Era of Well-Being: Season 3
Consequential podcast enters its third season with an examination of world religions
Dawn of an Era of Well-Being does not offer a forecast. It respects the saying, “The future is not to be predicted, but created.””NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Laszlo Institute of New Paradigm Research (LINPR), The OCTAVE Institute Quantum Leadership Center, and SelectBooks publishers are proud to announce the launch of a third season of their collaborative production, Dawn of an Era of Well-Being: The Podcast. The podcast itself emanated from the book, Dawn of an Era of Well-Being: New Paths to a Better World, co-authored by Ervin Laszlo and Frederick Tsao (978-1-59079-515-6; SelectBooks, Inc. 2018). Ervin Laszlo and Frederick Tsao are also the co-hosts of the podcast. Stepping in as podcast moderator is Nora Csiszár, who has very capably taken over the role following the excellent work performed by the previous moderator, Alison Goldwyn.
— Ervin Laszlo
In another update for the Season 3, the podcast will be dedicated to a focus on religious worldviews in the era of well-being. In executing this particular focus, the producers have invited representatives from an array of faith and belief systems to share their individual perspectives and practices; with a particular concentration on ushering in a new era of well-being. Some of the guests for Season 3 include Safi Kaskas, on Islam; Rabbi Aaron Raskin, on Judaism; Elena Mustakova, on Baha’i; Marcela Lobos, on Shamanism; and several others, including a very remarkable discussion on Catholicism with the Benedictine monk and Catholic Priest, Father Laurence Freeman. The first episode of this series on religion and spirituality will feature a conversation on Buddhism with Zoltan Cser of the Dharma Gate Buddhist College. In keeping with its over-arching mission, these discussions are conducted with a purpose in mind of finding commonality in the human experience, and how religion and spirituality can help serve a function in bringing the world together to a more harmonious condition; supporting a paradigm shift in civilization and help usher in an era of well-being.
The Dawn of an Era of Well-Being podcast was launched in December of 2021 with an aspiration of helping humanity change its dangerous trajectory of self-destruction and make the world a better place. The approach is to bring together some of the world’s most innovative thinkers and ask them to share their perspective on these matters and describe a path forward. Guests from the previous two seasons included Deepak Chopra, Marianne Williamson, Eben Alexander, Neale Donald Walsch, Jean Houston, Hazel Henderson, Bruce Lipton, and several others. The podcast is distributed to most podcast distribution services including Apple and Spotify and the archived episodes are easily accessed with a free subscription.
Frederick Chavalit Tsao is the Chairman of IMC Pan Asia Alliance Group and founder of the OCTAVE Institute. He is a fourth-generation business steward, who joined his family business at age 20 and assumed chairmanship at age 37. Under his stewardship, IMC evolved from a traditional shipping business to one that has a global presence and businesses in integrated supply chains, lifestyle, investments and community development. His organization, the OCTAVE Institute is a quantum leadership cultivation platform and a partner on a transformative journey, so people find clarity, harmony, and a new level of consciousness and freedom.
Tsao’s newest book One Choice, One World (SelectBooks, Inc., ISBN: 978-1-59079-554-5) is an economics focused work arguing for a shift in global consciousness from a worldview centered on profit and the individual accumulation of wealth and possessions to one that fosters connection, common purpose, and collective well-being. “We have an ethical challenge before us,” Tsao says. “Business needs to reinvent its ethical role in this new social economic system. The sustainability crisis today is created primarily by businesses; therefore, they need to lead the world out of this crisis.”
Philosopher and systems scientist, Ervin Laszlo, is the author, co-author or editor of 106 different books that have appeared in a total of 25 languages, he has written over 400 articles and research papers. The subject of the one-hour PBS special Life of a Modern-Day Genius, Laszlo is the founder and president of the international think tank The Club of Budapest and of the prestigious The Laszlo Institute of New Paradigm Research. The recipient of various honors and awards, including Honorary Ph.Ds. from the United States, Canada, Finland, and Hungary, Laszlo received the Goi Award, the Japan Peace Prize in 2001, the Assisi Mandir of Peace Prize in 2006, and was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2004 and 2005.
Dr. Laszlo’s latest publication New Paradigm Sentience & Consciousness is an investigation into the twin phenomena of consciousness and sentience. Are they the same? What is their source? How does this help us to understand ourselves? This e-book publication is the third installment in “The New Paradigm Symposia Series,” and it is a compilation of dialogues from a two-day international forum bringing together a variety of speakers to ponder these questions from spiritual, philosophical, and scientific points of view. The previous installments in this series include New Paradigm in Politics and New Paradigm in Cosmology.
Season 3 of Dawn of an Era of Well-Being: The Podcast is scheduled to launch on August 3, 2023 and will be available through all standard podcast distribution services. Dawn of an Era of Well-Being the book is available wherever books or e-books are sold.
