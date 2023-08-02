ALLEO JOINS EDGE INTEGRATOR GROUP TO PROVIDE DEEP COLLABORATION SOLUTIONS
We are excited to join forces with Edge to enable their members to offer next generation technologies to their customers. We look forward to working with Edge integrators globally . “”CARMEL, INDIANA, USA, August 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Alleo, a Carmel-based technology company focused on re-imagining the collaboration and presentation experiences that drive high-value outcomes announced today it has joined the Edge Integrator as a Preferred Manufacturer Partner. The Company provides a browser-based interactive digital canvas that serves as the single destination for creating and delivering custom hybrid collaboration and presentation experiences.
This “Deep Collaboration” software unifies the collaborative experience by allowing users to easily assemble the necessary people, content and tools in a way that promotes engagement and delivers collaboration equity in any hybrid environment. Alleo’s core team has been imagining, building, and selling interactive collaboration and communication tools since 2009.
Edge partners are industry-leading organizations that have demonstrated their commitment to supporting AV integrators and the industry. Each year, partners have the opportunity to sponsor Edge and receive strategic business, marketing, education and networking opportunities to engage with integrators of the Edge network. More than 30 AV manufacturing and service partners secured sponsor opportunities this year.
Alleo won rAVe’s Best of ISE Award for Most Mind-Blowing Collaboration Software in Barcelona earlier this year. Gary Kayye, managing director at THE rAVe Agency, said this about Alleo. “What Alleo did at ISE was really cool and a perfect example of digital canvassing. Alleo allows you to take multiple pieces of content and drag and drop it with your finger on a touch screen that’s on a podium onto any display … all of the content in the meeting, all the collaborations, all the video, and all the presentations and history go into this big digital canvas. And it is high enough resolution to divide it up and simultaneously put it on multiple screens. That’s what Alleo is doing and why they won.”
The award highlighted only a sneak peek into Alleo’s limitless technology for companies to engage and collaborate better with employees and customers. With a growing list of 50 unique features, dozens of ready-to-use canvas templates, and purpose-built virtual meeting rooms, Alleo is used by diverse groups to share information and lead discussions more effectively in a protected, responsive, and inclusive space.
The Edge vendor partnership will provide integrators and their customers with a comprehensive solution for a variety of collaboration applications.
“ Edge is thrilled to add Alleo to our list of preferred manufacturing partners. Alleo’s products will elevate our integrators and their partnerships with Q-SYS, Sony and others to create maximum value for all.” says Patrick Whipkey, VP Edge.
Brandon Fisher, Alleo founder and CEO states, “We are excited to join forces with Edge to enable their members to offer next generation technologies to their customers. We work exclusively through the channel and look forward to identifying opportunities with Edge integrators in the US and globally. “
Edge members are invited to a special by invitation only webinar on August 15, 2023 at 12:30 ET. Featuring a panel discussion with both Edge and Alleo partners from Sony, QSC, and Cisco.
