Cell Microsystems Empowers Scientists to Accelerate Cell Research with Placement of CellRaft AIR® System at MBC BioLabs
This collaborative environment is the ideal setting to empower scientists with new technology to streamline workflows and propel breakthroughs in cell research.
— Gary Pace, CEO of Cell Microsystems
Cell Microsystems, a leading provider of innovative solutions for cell biology research, is pleased to announce the placement of their CellRaft AIR System at MBC BioLabs in San Carlos, CA, a premier life science incubator. The CellRaft AIR System at MBC BioLabs will equip scientists with a robust tool that will facilitate their research in cell biology and enhance their understanding of cellular behavior.
The CellRaft AIR System is an imaging and automated isolation platform designed to streamline cell culture workflows while increasing the generation of monoclonal colonies and organoids. By combining cutting-edge technology and user-friendly software, the system offers researchers unprecedented capabilities in studying cellular heterogeneity, cell line development, rare cell isolation, and other applications.
MBC BioLabs, known for its commitment to nurturing early-stage life science startups, is the perfect location for the CellRaft AIR System placement. With state-of-the-art facilities and a collaborative environment, MBC BioLabs provides scientists and entrepreneurs with the resources necessary to accelerate the development of their groundbreaking innovations. By offering the CellRaft AIR System, MBC BioLabs aims to empower its resident scientists with cutting-edge tools to propel their research forward and transform their discoveries into impactful solutions.
"We are excited to partner with MBC BioLabs and provide the talented scientists using their facilities with access to CellRaft AIR Technology," said Gary Pace, CEO of Cell Microsystems. "At Cell Microsystems, our goal is to empower researchers with innovative technologies that create new insights in cell biology. By placing our system at MBC BioLabs, we are able to contribute to the advancement of life sciences."
The CellRaft AIR System installation at MBC BioLabs marks a significant step towards facilitating breakthroughs in cell research. By granting scientists access to this cutting-edge platform, Cell Microsystems and MBC BioLabs aim to foster innovation and collaboration while accelerating the creation of monoclonal colonies and organoids for downstream research.
About Cell Microsystems:
Cell Microsystems’ lead products, the CellRaft AIR® System and CellRaft® Arrays, enable complex workflows to be performed on a single consumable, including clonal propagation of single cells for CRISPR gene editing, cell line development, stem cell studies, organoids and other 3D cultures, cell-based assays, and genomics research. The System uses real-time on-array image analysis under standard culture conditions that enables single cells or clones to be independently isolated for additional culturing or downstream analysis. The System enables single cell workflows with unperturbed phenotypes, high viability, and efficient yields producing results with faster turnaround times to downstream analysis and with richer datasets for discovery and translational research. Learn more at www.cellmicrosystems.com.
About MBC BioLabs:
MBC BioLabs is dedicated to helping life-science startups succeed. By renting space as small as a single lab bench and providing these entrepreneurial scientists with access to millions of dollars of equipment, MBC BioLabs allows companies to be fast, focused, and frugal. It has four sites: two in the Dogpatch neighborhood in San Francisco and two campuses in San Carlos, California. Each site has a complete molecular biology core facility that allows companies to do experiments on day one. MBC BioLabs has partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and life-science companies as well as a built-in venture capital firm, Mission BioCapital. These partnerships provide entrepreneurs with valuable insights about where to focus their efforts and accelerates the innovation pipeline. Since opening in 2013, MBC BioLabs has helped launch and grow 290 companies. These companies have brought 153 programs to the clinic, produced 17 approved diagnostics, and raised over $13 billion. Learn more at www.mbcbiolabs.com.
