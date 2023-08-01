LD14 Legislators Issue Statement on the Passing of Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver

Trenton – Senator Linda Greenstein, Assemblyman Wayne DeAngelo and Assemblyman Dan Benson issued the following statement on the passing of Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver:

“It is with profound sadness that we recognize the passing of Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver.

“The first Black woman to serve as Speaker of the General Assembly, and then as Lieutenant Governor, Sheila Oliver was a trailblazer and dedicated public servant through and through. Leading the Department of Community Affairs, she made it her mission to address housing issues, house the homeless, improve social services, and more — making New Jersey a safer, more affordable, and better place to call home.

“Sheila’s legacy remains in the communities she fought for, in the policies she championed, and in those she met and inspired along the way.

“We offer our deepest condolences to Sheila’s family during this difficult time.”