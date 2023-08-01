TOC Hair Color Shampoo Launched To Cover Or Touch-up Gray Hair Without Any Harsh Chemicals
TOC Beauty’s TOC Hair Color Shampoo offers long-lasting results and convenience to customers.HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TOC Beauty, an online hair care brand based in Huntington Beach, California, is excited to introduce its groundbreaking product, TOC Hair Color Shampoo. This innovative hair care solution is designed for individuals with gray hair seeking a safe, effective, and convenient alternative to traditional hair dye chemicals.
Gray hair has long been a concern for many, and TOC Hair Color Shampoo aims to address this issue with its revolutionary formula. Unlike traditional hair dyes that contain harsh chemicals, TOC Hair Color Shampoo offers a gentle and natural approach to covering gray hair. The product boasts a 92% naturally derived formula, adhering to the ISO 16128 global standard, making it a standout choice for health-conscious consumers.
What sets TOC Hair Color Shampoo apart is its ability to provide full coverage for up to 100% of gray hair, leaving users with a youthful and natural look that lasts for an impressive 3-4 weeks. The shampoo's ease of application is a game-changer, as it can be applied in just 10 minutes, eliminating the need for time-consuming salon visits.
"The inspiration behind TOC Hair Color Shampoo came from witnessing our loved ones struggling with chemical dyes that caused hair loss, irritation, and exposure to harmful substances," says Cat Nguyen, co-founder and the visionary mind behind TOC Beauty. "We envisioned a better solution, a product that offers both vibrant and long-lasting color and promotes hair health and well-being. TOC Hair Color Shampoo is our answer to that need."
TOC Hair Color Shampoo boasts an array of natural ingredients, including argan oil, olive oil, ginseng, raspberry, and lingzhi mushroom. These nourishing components enrich the formula and infuse the product with a pleasant herbal and fruity scent, making the application process a delightful experience.
One of the unique features of TOC Hair Color Shampoo is the inclusion of two tubes inside one bottle, allowing for easy mixing without the hassle of adjusting ratios. The foam-like texture of the shampoo ensures that even as gray hair roots grow, the color distribution remains seamless and mess-free.
As a brand committed to customer satisfaction, TOC Beauty offers sample packs of the Hair Color Shampoo for users to try before making a full-size purchase. In addition, the brand provides a generous 30-day free return policy and a money-back guarantee for those unsatisfied with the results.
TOC Hair Color Shampoo is available in three elegant shades: Natural Black, Brown Black, and Chestnut Brown, catering to a diverse range of hair color preferences. The product can be conveniently ordered from TOC Beauty's online store, providing a seamless and secure shopping experience for customers nationwide.
For updates, follow TOC LLC on Social Media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tocbeautyhaircare
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@toc.beauty.haircare
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/toc.beauty.haircare
About the Company:
TOC Beauty is an online haircare brand based in Huntington Beach, California. The brand is dedicated to providing innovative and high-quality hair care solutions that prioritize customer well-being and hair health. Their current product line focuses on hair color solutions, including the revolutionary TOC Hair Color Shampoo, designed to cover gray hair instantly without harmful chemicals.
Watch "See How This Gray Hair Coverage Solution Works Instantly" on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6_mrUdFrXXo
Sean Do / Cat Nguyen
TOC LLC
info@toc.beauty