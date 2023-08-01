Sports Law Expert Podcast Highlights Experienced Sports Lawyer Helen Maher of Cadwalader
Helen’s work with NASCAR and the LPGA are two examples of the great legal work she has done in the sports industry. The interview reflects the successful approach she has taken to achieve her success.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications announced today that Helen Maher, who co-leads the sports law practice at Cadwalader, is the featured guests on the Sports Law Expert Podcast. The podcast segment can be heard here.
The firm was also recognized earlier this year as having one of the best sports law practices in the country by Hackney Publications in its third annual publication of “100 Law Firms with Sports Law Practices You Need to Know About.”
Ranked by Benchmark Litigation as one of the top 250 female litigators in the United States and as a litigation star in New York, Maher has tried, argued, and litigated cases in federal and state courts throughout the country. She also has been involved in numerous forms of alternative dispute resolution.
She has extensive experience handling complex antitrust, commercial, and other legal disputes for both plaintiffs and defendants. For over two decades, Maher has provided strategic business advice to NASCAR, and handled multibillion-dollar litigation on its behalf. she has represented the co-founder of AriZona Iced Tea in complex commercial litigation including trials involving contractual, injunctive, and dissolution claims that led to a recovery of nearly $1 billion for the client. Maher has also represented the Cherokee Nation, the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) , Goldman Sachs, AngioDynamics, the Dallas Cowboys, HSBC, Breakthru Beverage Group, Barclays, and the State of Kentucky, among others, in litigation and business negotiation contexts.
“Helen’s work with NASCAR and the LPGA are just two examples of the fantastic legal work she has done in the sports industry," said Holt Hackney, publisher of Hackney Publications. “The interview reflects the successful approach she has taken to achieve her success.”
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 24 sports law periodicals, including Sports Litigation Alert, which offers a searchable archive of more than 4,000 case summaries and articles. In addition, the Alert is used in more than 100 sports law classrooms any given semester.
