Joplin License Office Now Open

JEFFERSON CITY

The Joplin License Office, located at 2702 Richard Joseph Blvd., Ste. 116, Joplin, Mo., 64804, opened today at 8:30 a.m. Business hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office phone number is 417-580-9991.

The management contract for the Joplin License Office was awarded to CGB Holdings LLC on February 15. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

