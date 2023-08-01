B.C. expands post-secondary education for Métis students

CANADA, August 1 - Métis post-secondary students are benefiting from new education and training opportunities as a result of an investment through the StrongerBC: Future Ready Action Plan.

Métis Nation British Columbia is exploring a new Métis post-secondary institution model and strengthening the Michif language to meet the needs of Métis learners through a new $1.65-million investment over the next three years.

"In our pursuit of lasting and meaningful reconciliation, the StrongerBC: Future Ready Action Plan stands as a resolute commitment to address systemic barriers and empower Indigenous Peoples in British Columbia,” said Paulette Flamond, Minister of Skills Training, Employment, Post-Secondary, Métis Nation British Columbia. “Together, we forge a path toward a future where every individual can thrive, their aspirations honoured and their dreams realized.”

An additional $145,000 is being invested in a Métis scholarship to expand financial support to Métis post-secondary students. Established in 2022, the scholarship program removes financial barriers to strengthen Métis learners’ access to post-secondary education and skills training.

“This funding helps resource our work toward a future where Michif will once again be a widespread and thriving language,” said Patrick Harriott, Minister of Culture, Heritage, Language, Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC). “With unwavering commitment, MNBC is working toward meaningful revitalization of our language, creating new fluent speakers, and empowering our citizens and chartered communities with the language resources they need to be successful.”

On Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, Selina Robinson, B.C.’s Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills, visited Métis Nation British Columbia in Surrey to meet with MNBC leadership, staff and students. Métis Nation British Columbia develops and enhances opportunities for Métis people by implementing culturally relevant social and economic programs and services.

“This investment takes a significant step forward to support Métis learners and strengthen language revitalization,” Robinson said. “This step advances our efforts to increase access to culturally relevant post-secondary opportunities.”

The StrongerBC: Future Ready Action Plan puts forward $101-million to support several initiatives that shift post-secondary education and training programs from government-led to Indigenous-led organizations, with ongoing funding to bring in more training and job opportunities.

“This funding is very important for Michif language revitalization efforts in British Columbia,” said Jocelyn Harris, a Michif learner. “Many Michif learners are learning Michif as a means of healing intergenerational trauma resulting from periods of time when their family had to hide their language and culture. Learning Michif also helps students build overall cultural competency for connecting with and working with Métis communities.”

The StrongerBC: Future Ready Action Plan contributes to the implementation of the on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act by working to address systemic barriers and supporting the capacity of Indigenous Peoples to fully participate in the workforce and meet their own priorities, honouring self-government and self-determination. The Declaration Act enshrines into law the human rights of Indigenous Peoples in B.C.

“This provincial contribution directly addresses actions in the Declaration Act Action Plan,” said Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation. “We know how important language is to the preservation of culture and the exploration of a new Métis post-secondary institution model is one important way we can help support these efforts.”

Budget 2023 invests $480 million over three years to support the action plan’s work to break down barriers to post-secondary training so more people can get training for in-demand careers and employers can access the talent they need.

Quick Facts:

Michif is the national Métis language, developed in the Red River Valley, in what is now Manitoba, in the early 1800s.

in the early 1800s. Today, Michif has only about 1,000 fluent speakers, mostly in Western Canada.

mostly in Western Canada. The Province and Métis Nation BC (MNBC) have co-developed a culture, language and heritage sub-table within the framework of the BC-Métis relations working table process that integrates engagement with Métis Nation BC on shared priorities across government.

A priority of the culture, language and heritage sub-table is to advance support of the MNBC mandate to protect the critically endangered Michif language.

Through the StrongerBC: Future Ready Action Plan, the Province is investing $101 million into several initiatives addressing barriers in education and training.

Learn More:

To learn more about Métis Nation British Columbia, visit: https://www.mnbc.ca/

To read the StrongerBC: Future Ready Action Plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/Future- Ready-May2023.pdf