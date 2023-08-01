Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,343 in the last 365 days.

St Albans // DUI Drugs Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23A2004410

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley                              

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: August 1, 2023, at approximately 1000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hammond Shore Rd, Franklin VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Joseph Craig

AGE: 80

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 1st, 2023, at approximately 1000 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Hammond Shore Rd in Franklin VT. Troopers responded, at which time investigation revealed that Craig was impaired at the time of operation. Vermont State Police were assisted by a Drug Recognition Expert from Essex Police Department. Craig was given a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division 09/18/23 at 0830hrs.

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  09/18/23 0830hrs

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Rd

St Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

You just read:

St Albans // DUI Drugs Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more