St Albans // DUI Drugs Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2004410
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: August 1, 2023, at approximately 1000 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hammond Shore Rd, Franklin VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Joseph Craig
AGE: 80
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 1st, 2023, at approximately 1000 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Hammond Shore Rd in Franklin VT. Troopers responded, at which time investigation revealed that Craig was impaired at the time of operation. Vermont State Police were assisted by a Drug Recognition Expert from Essex Police Department. Craig was given a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division 09/18/23 at 0830hrs.
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/18/23 0830hrs
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Rd
St Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993