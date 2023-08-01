St Albans // DUI Drugs Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2004410

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: August 1, 2023, at approximately 1000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hammond Shore Rd, Franklin VT

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Joseph Craig

AGE: 80

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On August 1st, 2023, at approximately 1000 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Hammond Shore Rd in Franklin VT. Troopers responded, at which time investigation revealed that Craig was impaired at the time of operation. Vermont State Police were assisted by a Drug Recognition Expert from Essex Police Department. Craig was given a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division 09/18/23 at 0830hrs.

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/18/23 0830hrs

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Rd

St Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993