Ukraine: apply now for EU Study Days 2023

The EU Delegation to Ukraine has announced a new call to participate in the EU Study Days 2023 online school, which will take place from 7 September to 15 October.

EU Study Days is made up of 10 educational modules, allowing participants to deepen their knowledge of the history of the EU, its institutions, values, policies, European integration of Ukraine, etc.

The programme includes video lectures and presentations by Ukrainian and European experts, online webinars with the participation of lecturers, and interactive classes, with open discussions, creative workshops and debates, and games for solving practical problems.

The programme is open to:

Students of secondary schools, lyceums, and gymnasiums (9-11 grades) – apply here.

Students in their final year of bachelor’s degree or postgraduates up to the age of 25 – apply here.

The deadline for all applications is 29 August.

Forty of the most active and successful participants from among high school and university students will also be chosen to take part in the Winter offline school.

For more information about the programme, visit the EU Study Days website.

